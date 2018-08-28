Euston stabbing: Police appeal for witnesses to knife attack which saw teen rammed by 4x4

The teenager stabbed on Tuesday morning in Euston was ran over by a 4x4 before being slashed in the head, police have revealed.

Scotland Yard said the 18 year-old has suffered “life-changing” injuries as they appealed for witnesses to the attack to speak up.

The man was stabbed at the junction between Drummond Street and Hampstead Road minutes after 1am.

Police officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found him suffering from a number of stab wounds.

Det. Const. Ben Davis said: “The victim, who was alone, was walking past Sainsbury’s on Hampstead Road when he was knocked over by a 4x4 vehicle. The occupants then got out and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing.”

Those with information should call 101 referencing CAD 277/5 Feb.

Alternatively, tweet @MetCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.