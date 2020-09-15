Search

Hampstead police warn of South Hill Park conman who pretends to be robbery victim with ‘fake wound’

PUBLISHED: 15:17 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:17 15 September 2020

South Hill Park, Hampstead, NW3

Police in Hampstead have warned of a con-artist pretending to be a robbery victim in and around South Hill Park in order to steal money from kind-hearted passers-by.

The man, thought to be a “slim white male in his 50s” and described as a smart dresser with a gap in his tooth, was mentioned in the annual crime report for the Hampstead ward, and Sgt Hounsell has asked the public to be vigilant.

He told this newspaper: “He spins the exact same story every time – he has been robbed of his money, the police are out looking for the suspects, but he needs between 20 and 50 quid to get home.

“He presents with a convincing fake wound to the head.”

Sgt Hounsell added: “I’m not asking people to assume every robbery victim is a con artist but to be vigilant when people in the street ask for money, especially if it matches the above.”

