Hampstead police chase: Cops use 'stingers' in dramatic north London pursuit

There was a police chase through Hampstead Village. Picture: Hampstead Village Voice Archant

A dramatic police chase brought Hampstead Village to a standstill this afternoon.

There was a police chase through Hampstead High Street this afternoon. Picture: Hampstead Village Voice There was a police chase through Hampstead High Street this afternoon. Picture: Hampstead Village Voice

Police used 'stingers' to take out the tires of a car they were chasing and a suspect even rammed a number of Scotland Yard vehicles, this newspaper understands.

Hampstead Village Voice editor Sebastian Wocker was in Hampstead High Street. Although he did not see the start of the chase, he saw what happened next. He told the Ham&High: "He rammed about three police cars. It was a major chase."

"They are not sure here where it all ended up. I presume around Whitestone Pond. He went off up Heath Street."

A member of staff at the Coffee Cup, outside of where the chase happened told this newspaper: "I didn't see it myself. Everyone was rushing in. they said thare was a helicopter. I just saw the police car stood outside."

It is not known whether the suspect has yet been apprehended.

Another witness, Mr M Friedman, was in a car ahead of the chase. He said: "I have never seen anything like it in my life. I saw lights behind me and then I saw the police coming in front of me.

"I thought it looked funny. Then I turned back and saw a black Porsche and realised it must be a police chase."

He added: "I saw the policeman getting a stinger out of the boot. To my knowledge it didn't look like they got him. "He kept driving up the road and turned right, I think."

This story is being updated. Did you see what happened?