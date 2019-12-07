Search

Advanced search

Hampstead police chase: Cops use 'stingers' in dramatic north London pursuit

PUBLISHED: 15:32 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:41 09 December 2019

There was a police chase through Hampstead Village. Picture: Hampstead Village Voice

There was a police chase through Hampstead Village. Picture: Hampstead Village Voice

Archant

A dramatic police chase brought Hampstead Village to a standstill this afternoon.

There was a police chase through Hampstead High Street this afternoon. Picture: Hampstead Village VoiceThere was a police chase through Hampstead High Street this afternoon. Picture: Hampstead Village Voice

Police used 'stingers' to take out the tires of a car they were chasing and a suspect even rammed a number of Scotland Yard vehicles, this newspaper understands.

Hampstead Village Voice editor Sebastian Wocker was in Hampstead High Street. Although he did not see the start of the chase, he saw what happened next. He told the Ham&High: "He rammed about three police cars. It was a major chase."

"They are not sure here where it all ended up. I presume around Whitestone Pond. He went off up Heath Street."

You may also want to watch:

A member of staff at the Coffee Cup, outside of where the chase happened told this newspaper: "I didn't see it myself. Everyone was rushing in. they said thare was a helicopter. I just saw the police car stood outside."

It is not known whether the suspect has yet been apprehended.

Another witness, Mr M Friedman, was in a car ahead of the chase. He said: "I have never seen anything like it in my life. I saw lights behind me and then I saw the police coming in front of me.

"I thought it looked funny. Then I turned back and saw a black Porsche and realised it must be a police chase."

He added: "I saw the policeman getting a stinger out of the boot. To my knowledge it didn't look like they got him. "He kept driving up the road and turned right, I think."

This story is being updated. Did you see what happened? Contact Sam Volpe on the newsdesk using 02074330120 and Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk

Most Read

Hampstead police chase: Cops use ‘stingers’ in dramatic north London pursuit

There was a police chase through Hampstead Village. Picture: Hampstead Village Voice

Hampstead and Kilburn: Parties in final push to secure voters’ support on last Saturday before polling day

Lib Dem candidate for Hampstead and Kilburn Matt Sanders waits to speak to a voter on a doorstep in Queen's Park. Picture: Harry Taylor

They’re on! Jim Carter and Imelda Staunton switch on Fortune Green’s Christmas lights

Christmas carols and lights switch on at Fortune Green on 07.12.19. Pictured special guests Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter who performed the switch on. Picture: Polly Hancock

Election battle gets underway as polling shows potential Lib Dem gains

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

Instagram user distraught after Hampstead residents cough up hundreds to fraudster

Cherie Hedge's account was taken over and used to steal money from followers. Pictures: Cherie Hedge

Most Read

Hampstead police chase: Cops use ‘stingers’ in dramatic north London pursuit

There was a police chase through Hampstead Village. Picture: Hampstead Village Voice

Hampstead and Kilburn: Parties in final push to secure voters’ support on last Saturday before polling day

Lib Dem candidate for Hampstead and Kilburn Matt Sanders waits to speak to a voter on a doorstep in Queen's Park. Picture: Harry Taylor

They’re on! Jim Carter and Imelda Staunton switch on Fortune Green’s Christmas lights

Christmas carols and lights switch on at Fortune Green on 07.12.19. Pictured special guests Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter who performed the switch on. Picture: Polly Hancock

Election battle gets underway as polling shows potential Lib Dem gains

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

Instagram user distraught after Hampstead residents cough up hundreds to fraudster

Cherie Hedge's account was taken over and used to steal money from followers. Pictures: Cherie Hedge

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Hendon end 2019 top of the league after beating Saracens Amateurs

Hendon picked up a win against Saracens Amateurs (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Allinson proud of ‘immense’ Hendon performance against Merthyr Town

Liam Brooks directs his penalty kick goalwards to double Hendon's lead (pic DBeechPhotography)

Southern League: Hendon 2 Merthyr Town 1

Liam Brooks celebrates his second consecutive league goal (pic DBeechPhotography)

Whittington Health v Ryhurst: Campaigners protest before High Court trial over hospital estates contract begins

Defend the Whittington Coalition campaigners protesting outside of the High Court. Picture: Sam Volpe

Acland Burghley footballers ‘connect on and off the field’ with visiting Palestinian teenagers

Footballers from Acland Burghley play with members of the Abu Dis Youth Sports Club. Picture: Acland Burghley School
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists