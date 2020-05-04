Search

‘Dangerous criminal’ jailed for seven years for taking gun to New Year’s party in Hampstead

PUBLISHED: 15:02 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:20 04 May 2020

Ruan Mota, 24, of Ladbroke Grove. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A “dangerous criminal” has been jailed for seven years for taking a loaded gun to a Hampstead New Year’s party where he was tasered by police.

The gun taken to the party. Picture: Met PoliceThe gun taken to the party. Picture: Met Police

Ruan Mota, 24, went to the 100-strong bash in Trinity Close - just off Hampstead High Street - with a revolver and two rounds of ammunition.

Police attended the “large residential” property and after Mota tried to flee he was tasered and detained by officers.

Of Princess Alice House, Ladbroke Grove, Mota was sentenced on Monday (May 4) at Wood Green Crown Court to six years and 11 months in prison for possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of ammunition. He pleaded guilty on March 16 to both charges.

On January 1, firearms officers attended Trinity Close following reports of a reveller armed with a gun.

Officers attempted to speak with Mota who was standing outside the address.

When officers approached him he tried to escape back into the party so he was tasered and detained.

Mota was found to be in possession of two rounds of ammunition and was subsequently arrested.

A loaded revolver was then found just yards from where Mota had been taken down.

On examination of the ammunition found on Mota and the bullets inside his gun, it was concluded they were of the same calibre, brand and propellant.

Det Cons Jonny Wise, of the Met’s trident shootings team, said: “Ruan Mota is a dangerous criminal who was in possession of a loaded firearm on the streets of London.

“I want to reassure members of the public that the Met and Operation Trident are committed to tackling gun crime in the capital and to removing lethal weapons from our streets.

“I am pleased that the sentence handed down today reflects the gravity of the offence.”

Anyone with information on someone who is carrying a gun can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

