Hampstead Heath burglary: 'More than £1m' in jewels, clothes and cash stolen while a mum was home with her kids

The diamond necklace and earrings were among the jewellery taken in a £1m raid on a Highgate home. Picture; Met Police Archant

A mansion on the edge of Hampstead Heath was "brazenly ransacked" and saw £1m of jewellery stolen - while a mum and her children were on the premises.

A pair of Chanel earrings in gold with three strings of diamonds were also taken. Picture: Met Police A pair of Chanel earrings in gold with three strings of diamonds were also taken. Picture: Met Police

The Metropolitan Police have now appealed for help finding an unknown number of burglars who took part in the crime on November 14.

The home, on Hampstead Lane, Highgate, was raided at around 5pm, while the mum - in her thirties - was inside with her children.

The burglars eventually made off out of a first floor window with more than £1m worth of jewellery, designer clothing and a substantial amount of cash.

Investigating officer Det Insp Paul Ridley said: "Burglary is an extremely intrusive crime and the effect is often compounded further when the occupants are at home. This is an aggravating feature of this case as the victim was present with her young children when the burglars have forced entry, scaling the wall of the mansion and brazenly ransacking the premises."

Scotland Yard have released images of some of the "distinctive and rare" jewellery that was stolen, and are asking anyone who has been offered it for sale to come forward.

"I can assure you that all information will be treated in confidence and will be acted upon by my investigation team - I need the names of these intruders as a priority."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 6371/14 NOV.

A pair of Bellduc diamond earrings, also stolen from a Hampstead home. Picture: Met Police A pair of Bellduc diamond earrings, also stolen from a Hampstead home. Picture: Met Police

Otherwise, witnesses can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.