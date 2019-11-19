Search

Advanced search

Hampstead Heath burglary: 'More than £1m' in jewels, clothes and cash stolen while a mum was home with her kids

PUBLISHED: 07:46 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:46 19 November 2019

The diamond necklace and earrings were among the jewellery taken in a £1m raid on a Highgate home. Picture; Met Police

The diamond necklace and earrings were among the jewellery taken in a £1m raid on a Highgate home. Picture; Met Police

Archant

A mansion on the edge of Hampstead Heath was "brazenly ransacked" and saw £1m of jewellery stolen - while a mum and her children were on the premises.

A pair of Chanel earrings in gold with three strings of diamonds were also taken. Picture: Met PoliceA pair of Chanel earrings in gold with three strings of diamonds were also taken. Picture: Met Police

The Metropolitan Police have now appealed for help finding an unknown number of burglars who took part in the crime on November 14.

The home, on Hampstead Lane, Highgate, was raided at around 5pm, while the mum - in her thirties - was inside with her children.

The burglars eventually made off out of a first floor window with more than £1m worth of jewellery, designer clothing and a substantial amount of cash.

You may also want to watch:

Investigating officer Det Insp Paul Ridley said: "Burglary is an extremely intrusive crime and the effect is often compounded further when the occupants are at home. This is an aggravating feature of this case as the victim was present with her young children when the burglars have forced entry, scaling the wall of the mansion and brazenly ransacking the premises."

Scotland Yard have released images of some of the "distinctive and rare" jewellery that was stolen, and are asking anyone who has been offered it for sale to come forward.

"I can assure you that all information will be treated in confidence and will be acted upon by my investigation team - I need the names of these intruders as a priority."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 6371/14 NOV.

A pair of Bellduc diamond earrings, also stolen from a Hampstead home. Picture: Met PoliceA pair of Bellduc diamond earrings, also stolen from a Hampstead home. Picture: Met Police

Otherwise, witnesses can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Archway Road crash: Appeal for witnesses after 30-year-old motorcyclist killed

Police at the scene in Archway Road after a 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash.

Police release CCTV footage of armed gang who terrorised Camden mum in aggravated burglary

A still from footage of an aggravated burglary at a house near Abbey Road. Picture: Met Police

General Election 2019: Liberal Democrat Jo Swinson arrives in Hampstead & Kilburn to plant trees and woo Labour voters

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson plants a tree at the Razumovsky Academy in College Road, Kensal Green. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Dad who was seriously injured when hit by a car with his daughter in East Finchley backs new road safety measures

Mark Foster after he and his daughter were hit by a car in East Finchley on February 4 outside Martin Primary School. Picture: Mark Foster

Abacus Belsize: School looks to appeal council’s decision to stop it moving into former Hampstead Police Station

The deputation from Abacus Belsize Primary School, including headteacher Vicky Briody tell the planning committee why it should approve its move into the police station. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Archway Road crash: Appeal for witnesses after 30-year-old motorcyclist killed

Police at the scene in Archway Road after a 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash.

Police release CCTV footage of armed gang who terrorised Camden mum in aggravated burglary

A still from footage of an aggravated burglary at a house near Abbey Road. Picture: Met Police

General Election 2019: Liberal Democrat Jo Swinson arrives in Hampstead & Kilburn to plant trees and woo Labour voters

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson plants a tree at the Razumovsky Academy in College Road, Kensal Green. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Dad who was seriously injured when hit by a car with his daughter in East Finchley backs new road safety measures

Mark Foster after he and his daughter were hit by a car in East Finchley on February 4 outside Martin Primary School. Picture: Mark Foster

Abacus Belsize: School looks to appeal council’s decision to stop it moving into former Hampstead Police Station

The deputation from Abacus Belsize Primary School, including headteacher Vicky Briody tell the planning committee why it should approve its move into the police station. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Haringey and Hornchurch share the spoils in hard-fought battle

Haringey Borough's Dimitris Froxylias (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Hampstead Heath burglary: ‘More than £1m’ in jewels, clothes and cash stolen while a mum was home with her kids

The diamond necklace and earrings were among the jewellery taken in a £1m raid on a Highgate home. Picture; Met Police

Arsenal Women’s boss Montemurro: ‘Hopefully we’ve given the appetite to new fans’

Arsenal players celebrate after winning the FA Women's Super League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA

Why Arsenal should consider women’s boss Montemurro if Emery goes

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro during the FA Women's Super League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA

Mead talks north London rivalry and keeping pace at top of WSL as Arsenal Women beat Tottenham

Arsenal's Beth Mead during the FA Women's Super League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists