Man charged with weapons offence over ‘improvised firearm’ found on Hampstead Heath

The men's pond at Hampstead Heath. Picture: City of London Corporation Archant

Police have charged a man with a weapons offence after finding an “improvised firearm” on Hampstead Heath in September last year.

The weapon was, police explained, found in an “encampment” on the Heath on September 11.

Dominic Allen, 45, was arrested on Tuesday February 19 ion suspicion of possession of the gun.

Allen was set to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday February 11.