Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Man charged with weapons offence over ‘improvised firearm’ found on Hampstead Heath

PUBLISHED: 14:58 21 February 2019

The men's pond at Hampstead Heath. Picture: City of London Corporation

The men's pond at Hampstead Heath. Picture: City of London Corporation

Archant

Police have charged a man with a weapons offence after finding an “improvised firearm” on Hampstead Heath in September last year.

The weapon was, police explained, found in an “encampment” on the Heath on September 11.

Dominic Allen, 45, was arrested on Tuesday February 19 ion suspicion of possession of the gun.

Allen was set to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday February 11.

Most Read

Hampstead High Street’s Café Rouge to close within weeks

Café Rouge in Hampstead High Street. Picture: Google Maps

Schoolgirl, 12, fights off attacker with Israeli army self defence moves

Highgate’s ‘gang of four’ member Bill Rodgers backs seven MPs quitting Labour to form The Independent Group

Lord Bill Rodgers at Lifeline's talk at Burgh House in 2013. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Four jailed for murdering Kentish Town teenager Lewis Blackman in Kensington

Lewis Blackman. Picture: Met Police

Eleven arrested as man dies in Euston hotel lobby after being stabbed

Euston Street. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

What about inviting Islamic State teenager Shamima to live in Norwich?

Shamima Begum should be invited to live in Norwich, says Steven Downes Picture Metropolitan Police/PA Wire .

Police trying to trace lorry driver after fatal crash

Police are trying to trace a driver after the crash Picture: Chris Bishop

‘There are ways out’ - Message from mother who had bleach poured on her by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

Kelly Watkins, 25, from Norwich, who suffered domestic violence at the hands of husband Keiron. Photo: Channel 5

Firm building £4.5m H&M store collapses, putting 20 jobs at risk

The new H&M, which Chalcroft is building in King's Lynn's Vancouver Quarter Picture: Chris Bishop

Man slashed across the face with blade after being flagged down by Range Rover

Police are appealing for information after a man was slashed with a blade on the A149 at Ormesby

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Tottenham to play Vertonghen at left-back again?

Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen (centre) celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Borussia Dortmund during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first leg match at Wembley Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Borough hope new boy Oyenuga will inspire revival

Greenock Morton's Kudus Oyenuga and Aberdeen's Shaleum Logan (left) battle for the ball (pic: Jane Barlow/PA Images).

Stoppage-time Addison winner keeps Ladies heading in right direction

Angela Addison celebrates her late winner for Tottenham Hotspur Ladies against Leicester City Women (pic: Wu's Photography).

Hendon aim for another win against Gosport after ending long wait for league success

Hendon players celebrate securing their first win of 2019 (pic DBeechPhotography)

Little brace inspires Gunners to Yeovil victory

Kim Little of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists