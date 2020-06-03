Hampstead Heath fight: Scrum of ‘100’ youngsters tackled by police near Parliament Hill Lido

The fracas involved a group of '100' young people on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Kenza Bryan Kenza Bryan

At least six people have been arrested after a fight erupted on Hampstead Heath on Tuesday evening as tens of police officers tackled a ‘100-strong’ scrum of youngsters.

Around 30 Met officers tackled the fight. Picture: Kenza Bryan Around 30 Met officers tackled the fight. Picture: Kenza Bryan

Around 30 officers from the Met were deployed near Parliament Hill Lido on June 2 around 6.30pm where a large group - described by a witness as mostly aged “12 to 16” - were embroiled in a “series” of fights.

There are no reported injuries and the brawl was labelled “complete madness” by one witness, with a police helicopter hovering above.

One person involved in the melee said the fight ignited over a dispute about her shoes.

Camden Police tweeted: “A S35 dispersal order is in place for Hampstead Heath & Parliament Hill. Please don’t attend these locations.

“We were called at 6.30pm to youths fighting in P’ment Hill.

“Officers attended and the majority of people dispersed.

“No reported injuries and 6 people have been arrested.”

