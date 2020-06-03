Search

Advanced search

Hampstead Heath fight: Scrum of ‘100’ youngsters tackled by police near Parliament Hill Lido

PUBLISHED: 19:56 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:45 03 June 2020

The fracas involved a group of '100' young people on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Kenza Bryan

The fracas involved a group of '100' young people on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Kenza Bryan

Kenza Bryan

At least six people have been arrested after a fight erupted on Hampstead Heath on Tuesday evening as tens of police officers tackled a ‘100-strong’ scrum of youngsters.

Around 30 Met officers tackled the fight. Picture: Kenza BryanAround 30 Met officers tackled the fight. Picture: Kenza Bryan

Around 30 officers from the Met were deployed near Parliament Hill Lido on June 2 around 6.30pm where a large group - described by a witness as mostly aged “12 to 16” - were embroiled in a “series” of fights.

There are no reported injuries and the brawl was labelled “complete madness” by one witness, with a police helicopter hovering above.

One person involved in the melee said the fight ignited over a dispute about her shoes.

Camden Police tweeted: “A S35 dispersal order is in place for Hampstead Heath & Parliament Hill. Please don’t attend these locations.

“We were called at 6.30pm to youths fighting in P’ment Hill.

“Officers attended and the majority of people dispersed.

“No reported injuries and 6 people have been arrested.”

Did you see what happened? Contact Michael on the newsdesk on 07805 403 545 or michael.boniface@archant.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hampstead Heath fight: Scrum of ‘100’ youngsters tackled by police near Parliament Hill Lido

The fracas involved a group of '100' young people on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Kenza Bryan

‘Eton is closed - why aren’t we?’ Haringey parents protest schools return and say coronavirus risk is ‘too high’

Demonstrators called on the government to halt schools reopening as they believe people's lives are being put at risk to restart the economy. Picture: Polly Hancock.

‘He would be so happy’: Toff’s fish and chip shop reopens in Muswell Hill in memory of George Georgiou

At the fish and chip shop's reopening, George Georgiou's son Christopher (left), his wife Giga (centre) and his brother Costas hold up a photo of the Toff's owner which will be hung inside the restaurant in his memory. Picture: Polly Hancock

Police urge Hampstead Heath visitors to take care after 8 robberies in a fortnight

Hampstead Heath in the spring of 2020. Picture: André Langlois

Police appeal after lone woman is allegedly racially abused on Hampstead Heath by four men

Police wish to speak with these two men, part of a group of four, over the reported incident. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Hampstead Heath fight: Scrum of ‘100’ youngsters tackled by police near Parliament Hill Lido

The fracas involved a group of '100' young people on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Kenza Bryan

‘Eton is closed - why aren’t we?’ Haringey parents protest schools return and say coronavirus risk is ‘too high’

Demonstrators called on the government to halt schools reopening as they believe people's lives are being put at risk to restart the economy. Picture: Polly Hancock.

‘He would be so happy’: Toff’s fish and chip shop reopens in Muswell Hill in memory of George Georgiou

At the fish and chip shop's reopening, George Georgiou's son Christopher (left), his wife Giga (centre) and his brother Costas hold up a photo of the Toff's owner which will be hung inside the restaurant in his memory. Picture: Polly Hancock

Police urge Hampstead Heath visitors to take care after 8 robberies in a fortnight

Hampstead Heath in the spring of 2020. Picture: André Langlois

Police appeal after lone woman is allegedly racially abused on Hampstead Heath by four men

Police wish to speak with these two men, part of a group of four, over the reported incident. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

On this day in 2004: Tottenham choose Jacques-Santini

Jacques Santini stands in the Spurs' dug-out for what proved to be his last game in charge of the north London club, at Craven Cottage (Pic: Chris Young/PA)

Coronavirus: Premier League ‘friendlies’ given green light

The Premier League trophy.

Castlehaven Community Centre launches food bank to help deal with ‘huge increases’ of food poverty in Camden

Leila, a regular volunteer who grows vegetables in the Castlehaven centre's community garden. Picture: CCA

Coronavirus: England-West Indies Test series ‘will go ahead’

England captain Joe Root

Spurs youngster Marsh is only just getting started after successful Orient loan spell

Orient's George Marsh lets fly (pic Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24