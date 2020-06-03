Hampstead Heath fight: Scrum of ‘100’ youngsters tackled by police near Parliament Hill Lido
PUBLISHED: 19:56 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:45 03 June 2020
Kenza Bryan
At least six people have been arrested after a fight erupted on Hampstead Heath on Tuesday evening as tens of police officers tackled a ‘100-strong’ scrum of youngsters.
Around 30 officers from the Met were deployed near Parliament Hill Lido on June 2 around 6.30pm where a large group - described by a witness as mostly aged “12 to 16” - were embroiled in a “series” of fights.
There are no reported injuries and the brawl was labelled “complete madness” by one witness, with a police helicopter hovering above.
One person involved in the melee said the fight ignited over a dispute about her shoes.
Camden Police tweeted: “A S35 dispersal order is in place for Hampstead Heath & Parliament Hill. Please don’t attend these locations.
“We were called at 6.30pm to youths fighting in P’ment Hill.
“Officers attended and the majority of people dispersed.
“No reported injuries and 6 people have been arrested.”
Did you see what happened? Contact Michael on the newsdesk on 07805 403 545 or michael.boniface@archant.co.uk
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.