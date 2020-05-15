Hampstead Heath and Regent’s Park tennis courts re-opening, but Heath bathing ponds still closed and bosses call for social distancing to be observed

Hampstead Heath in the spring of 2020. Picture: André Langlois Archant

Tennis courts in Regent’s Park have reopened, with those in Hampstead Heath set to follow on Saturday May 16 – but the Heath’s bathing ponds and the Parliament Hill Lido remain closed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After the government announced measures to ease lockdown, the City of London – who manage the Heath – and the Royal Parks – who look after Regent’s Park – have both confirmed some facilities will be open for the first time since mid-March.

The City of London Corporation said: “Our tennis courts will be open with social distancing measures in place.”

You may also want to watch:

Tom Jarvis, director of parks at the Royal Parks also said: “We welcome visitors to enjoy the parks for relaxation and exercise. But please remember: we’re still in the middle of a crisis and must work together to show kindness to others and to adhere to social distancing guidelines.”

The Royal Parks’ car parks will not re-open, nor will public toilets. On the Heath, Jack Straw’s car park and the Lido car park are both open for pay-by-phone use.

Are you planning to use the Heath or Regent’s Park over the weekend? Let us know about your experience by emailing sam.volpe@Archant.co.uk