Search

Advanced search

Hampstead Heath and Regent’s Park tennis courts re-opening, but Heath bathing ponds still closed and bosses call for social distancing to be observed

PUBLISHED: 19:00 15 May 2020

Hampstead Heath in the spring of 2020. Picture: André Langlois

Hampstead Heath in the spring of 2020. Picture: André Langlois

Archant

Tennis courts in Regent’s Park have reopened, with those in Hampstead Heath set to follow on Saturday May 16 – but the Heath’s bathing ponds and the Parliament Hill Lido remain closed.

After the government announced measures to ease lockdown, the City of London – who manage the Heath – and the Royal Parks – who look after Regent’s Park – have both confirmed some facilities will be open for the first time since mid-March.

The City of London Corporation said: “Our tennis courts will be open with social distancing measures in place.”

You may also want to watch:

Tom Jarvis, director of parks at the Royal Parks also said: “We welcome visitors to enjoy the parks for relaxation and exercise. But please remember: we’re still in the middle of a crisis and must work together to show kindness to others and to adhere to social distancing guidelines.”

The Royal Parks’ car parks will not re-open, nor will public toilets. On the Heath, Jack Straw’s car park and the Lido car park are both open for pay-by-phone use.

Are you planning to use the Heath or Regent’s Park over the weekend? Let us know about your experience by emailing sam.volpe@Archant.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

Camden cocaine dealers convicted after police find them with £1.4m worth of drugs and £200k cash

Cocaine dealers Egli Hazizolli (left) and Mikeljan Baca (right). Picture: Met Police

Deborah Sheridan-Taylor showcases her interior styling in Grand Designs Camden house

Deborah Sheridan-Taylor Grand Designs house

Fascinating history of unique village within a village

Baroness Burdett-Coutts set up the quiet enclave using striking gothic architecture

Tottenham star Dele Alli robbed at knifepoint at home

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli during the Premier League match against Watford at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Most Read

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

Camden cocaine dealers convicted after police find them with £1.4m worth of drugs and £200k cash

Cocaine dealers Egli Hazizolli (left) and Mikeljan Baca (right). Picture: Met Police

Deborah Sheridan-Taylor showcases her interior styling in Grand Designs Camden house

Deborah Sheridan-Taylor Grand Designs house

Fascinating history of unique village within a village

Baroness Burdett-Coutts set up the quiet enclave using striking gothic architecture

Tottenham star Dele Alli robbed at knifepoint at home

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli during the Premier League match against Watford at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Anderson excited about Test match prospects with England

England cricketer James Anderson.

Arsenal’s Veje discusses life in lockdown in Denmark

Arsenal's Katrine Veje has a shot during the FA Women's Super League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton.

Gatacre plans to use paddle power to embrace kayaking challenge on Scotland coast

Jack Gatacre is planning to kayak 700 miles around Scotland in 14 days later this summer

National Cricket League keeping member clubs engaged

Action from the National Cricket League

Haringey Huskies re-sign title winning netminder Dan Lane

Goalie Dan Lane in action for London Raiders (pic John Scott)
Drive 24