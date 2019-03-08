Search

Hampstead attempted robbery: Police appeal for witnesses over Platt's Lane attack on Arsenal footballers

PUBLISHED: 18:53 26 July 2019

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac (left) and Mesut Ozil. Kolasinac fought off two men wielding knives after he and Arsenal teammate Ozil were confronted by masked aggressors on Platts Lane, Hampstead. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire

Scotland Yard have are appealing for witnesses to come forward after two Arsenal footballers were caught up in an attempted robbery in Hampstead on Thursday.

The Met's Operation Venice moped and motorbike crime team have been investigating the incident, which took place shortly before 5pm yesterday in Platt's Lane, NW3, and have now asked the public for help.

Footballers Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac, along with an unnamed female passenger managed to get away unharmed and travelled to a restaurant in Golders Green, where they were spoken to by officers.

Operation Venice's Ch Insp. Jim Corbett, said: "The Met continues to work hard to reduce moped, scooter and motorcycle offending in London.

"Whilst detectives are actively pursuing lines of enquiry, I would ask any member of the public who has any information or video footage to contact police."

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 6148/26JUL, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

