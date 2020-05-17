Search

Hampstead antisemitic graffiti: Two arrested on suspicion of ‘racially motivated hate crime’ over daubings in NW3

PUBLISHED: 14:32 17 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:32 17 May 2020

Antisemitic graffiti was sprayed on walls and doors in Hampstead on Saturday, December 28. A wall next to South Hampstead synagogue in Eton Road. Picture: Oliver Cooper

Oliver Cooper

A 26 year-old man and a 45-year old woman have been arrested in relation to the antisemitic graffiti daubed on a number of buildings in Hampstead and Belsize in December – including on the walls of South Hampstead Synagogue.

Warning: Offensive images

Police confirmed the duo had been arrested on May 14 on suspicion of a racially motivated hate crime.

Scotland Yard said: “Police investigating a racially motivated hate crime in the Hampstead area have arrested two people.

“They were released from custody on bail to return on a date in late May.”

Antisemitic graffiti was sprayed on walls and doors in Hampstead on Saturday, December 28. Picture: Ian Cohen

The incidents were reported to the Met at around 11.30pm on December 28.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 7282/28Dec or the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The Community Safety Trust (CST), tweeted: “We are very pleased that CST’s information has helped Police make two arrests regarding the disgraceful 9/11 antisemitic graffiti in Hampstead & Belsize Park late Dec 2019.”

The CST is a Jewish organisation dedicated to helping UK Jews with security and antisemitism incidents.

The graffiti, discovered late on the evening of December 28 and in the morning of December 29, shocked the community.

A reference to an antisemitic trope about the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001, was painted on Oddbins, the former Cafe Hampstead site, and a phone box in Rosslyn Hill.

The slurs were also painted over a phone box in Belsize Park and on a wall next to South Hampstead Synagogue in Eton Road.

