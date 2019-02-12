Families of late-Muswell Hill and Hampstead graffiti artists warn of art form’s risks after inquest into their deaths

Two of the graffiti artists killed on the train tracks at Loughborough Junction in 2018; 19-year-old Alberto Fresneda Carrasco from Hampstead, and 23-year-old Harrison Scott-Hood from Muswell Hill. Pictures: British Transport Police Archant

The families of late-Muswell Hill and Hampstead graffiti artists have warned of the “dangerous risks” of the art form after an inquest into their deaths.

Harrison Scott-Hood from Muswell Hill, Hampstead’s Albert Fresneda Carrasco were killed with their friend Jack Gilbert in the early hours of June 18 when they were hit by a train on elevated tracks in Brixton, south London.

Senior coroner Andrew Harris found at Southwark Coroner’s Court that the trio died as a result of an accident when they were struck while hiding from an oncoming train.

Afterwards, the three boys’ families issued a joint statement warning of the dangerous associated with tagging.

Harrison, 23, Albert, 19 and Jack, 23, all had “promising futures ahead of them and a passion for art, particularly tagging”, they said.

But they “tragically lost their lives because of the dangerous risks this art form brings”, the families said.

“In a time full of needless violence, if our sons were guilty of anything, it was their love for painting,” they said.

“We can only express to young people trying to make their mark to please be safe.

“Keep your creativity alive - but don’t risk your lives.”

Recording the artists’ deaths as an accident, Mr Harris said they scaled a fence to access the track near Loughborough Junction station at about 12.25am.

They were then hit by an oncoming train while hiding by a wall.

Mr Fresneda, a New York City-born student had written up a list of his aspirations shortly before he died.

In a statement read to court, his mother Isabel Carrasco said: “He wrote a to-do list just a few hours before the accident and we just wish he could’ve fulfilled his dreams.”

Meanwhile Susie Hood said her son was a “creative, free-spirited young man” and decried the “stigma” surrounding the “amazing art form”.

Jack’s mum Maxine said he was a “gorgeous, bright, cheeky, inquisitive boy who brought everyone joy”.

All three died from multiple injuries as a result of being struck by a train, post-mortem examinations found.

Reporting by Press Association.