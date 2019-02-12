Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Families of late-Muswell Hill and Hampstead graffiti artists warn of art form’s risks after inquest into their deaths

PUBLISHED: 16:29 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 01 March 2019

Two of the graffiti artists killed on the train tracks at Loughborough Junction in 2018; 19-year-old Alberto Fresneda Carrasco from Hampstead, and 23-year-old Harrison Scott-Hood from Muswell Hill. Pictures: British Transport Police

Two of the graffiti artists killed on the train tracks at Loughborough Junction in 2018; 19-year-old Alberto Fresneda Carrasco from Hampstead, and 23-year-old Harrison Scott-Hood from Muswell Hill. Pictures: British Transport Police

Archant

The families of late-Muswell Hill and Hampstead graffiti artists have warned of the “dangerous risks” of the art form after an inquest into their deaths.

Harrison Scott-Hood from Muswell Hill, Hampstead’s Albert Fresneda Carrasco were killed with their friend Jack Gilbert in the early hours of June 18 when they were hit by a train on elevated tracks in Brixton, south London.

Senior coroner Andrew Harris found at Southwark Coroner’s Court that the trio died as a result of an accident when they were struck while hiding from an oncoming train.

Afterwards, the three boys’ families issued a joint statement warning of the dangerous associated with tagging.

Harrison, 23, Albert, 19 and Jack, 23, all had “promising futures ahead of them and a passion for art, particularly tagging”, they said.

But they “tragically lost their lives because of the dangerous risks this art form brings”, the families said.

“In a time full of needless violence, if our sons were guilty of anything, it was their love for painting,” they said.

“We can only express to young people trying to make their mark to please be safe.

“Keep your creativity alive - but don’t risk your lives.”

Recording the artists’ deaths as an accident, Mr Harris said they scaled a fence to access the track near Loughborough Junction station at about 12.25am.

They were then hit by an oncoming train while hiding by a wall.

Mr Fresneda, a New York City-born student had written up a list of his aspirations shortly before he died.

In a statement read to court, his mother Isabel Carrasco said: “He wrote a to-do list just a few hours before the accident and we just wish he could’ve fulfilled his dreams.”

Meanwhile Susie Hood said her son was a “creative, free-spirited young man” and decried the “stigma” surrounding the “amazing art form”.

Jack’s mum Maxine said he was a “gorgeous, bright, cheeky, inquisitive boy who brought everyone joy”.

In a statement, Susie Hood said her son, who lived in Muswell Hill, north London, was a

All three died from multiple injuries as a result of being struck by a train, post-mortem examinations found.

Reporting by Press Association.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Schoolgirl, 12, fights off attacker with Israeli army self defence moves

Bright Akinleye: Man charged with Euston Street fatal stabbing

Bright Akinlele. Picture: Met Police

Tracey Wilson: Family and friends let off lanterns in Hornsey High Street to remember teacher and grandmother killed in road crash

Family and friends let off lanterns in memory of Tracey Wilson on her birthday. Picture: Polly Hancock

Section 60 stop-and-search powers granted as man turns up at Royal Free after being stabbed

The victim of a stabbing turned up at the Royal Free Hospital last night causing police to put a Section 60 order in place. Picture: Ken Mears

Gondar Reservoir planning inquiry: Tempers fray as Camden and campaigners take on retirement village plans

An artist's impression of the completed Gondar Gardens plans. Picture: LifeCare Residences

Most Read

Schoolgirl, 12, fights off attacker with Israeli army self defence moves

Bright Akinleye: Man charged with Euston Street fatal stabbing

Bright Akinlele. Picture: Met Police

Tracey Wilson: Family and friends let off lanterns in Hornsey High Street to remember teacher and grandmother killed in road crash

Family and friends let off lanterns in memory of Tracey Wilson on her birthday. Picture: Polly Hancock

Section 60 stop-and-search powers granted as man turns up at Royal Free after being stabbed

The victim of a stabbing turned up at the Royal Free Hospital last night causing police to put a Section 60 order in place. Picture: Ken Mears

Gondar Reservoir planning inquiry: Tempers fray as Camden and campaigners take on retirement village plans

An artist's impression of the completed Gondar Gardens plans. Picture: LifeCare Residences

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Lozowski knows Sarries must improve for Saints

Alex Lewington scores a try for Saracens at Northampton Saints in September (pic: Paul Harding/PA)

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Campbell There’s a ‘toughness’ about Unai Emery’s Arsenal

Former Arsenal footballer Kevin Campbell at a Q&A event at Islington Sports Bar & Grill. Picture: MARTYN HAWORTH

Tottenham light on midfield options ahead of Gunners clash

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Winks (left) has words with Arsenal's Granit Xhaka during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Arsenal boss Unai Emery on North London derby: We need to control emotions against Spurs

Arsenal manager Unai Emery instructs his players

Arsenal boss Unai Emery opens up on the North London derby

Arsenal manager Unai Emery gestures on the touchline
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists