Hackney, Islington, Brondesbury and Muswell Hill people charged following Extinction Rebellion protest

Some 51 people have been charged. Picture: Met Police Archant

People from Hackney, Islington, Brondesbury and Muswell Hill are part of a group to be charged after a environmental protest which delayed the printing of national newspapers.

At about 10pm on September 4, Extinction Rebellion protesters blockaded the road outside Newsprinters print works in Waltham Cross, delaying the distribution of national newspapers like The Sun, The Times, The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail.

Some 51 people have been charged with obstruction of the highway, including Joel Scott-Halkes, 28, of Thistlewaite Road in Hackney; Christine Kelly, 61, of Coppetts Road in Muswell Hill; Eleanor Bujak, 27, of Bracey Street in Islington; James Ozden, 34, of The Avenue in Brondesbury; Edward Tombes, 59, of Highbury New Park in Islington; and Morgan Trowland, 37, of Massie Road in Hackney.

They have been released on bail to appear at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on November 27.