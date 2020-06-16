Hackney, Camden and Islington men charged with murder following fatal stabbing

Men from Hackney, Camden and Islington have been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing.

On May 13, at about 8.15pm, police officers and London Ambulance Service crews were called to reports of an injured man on Russell Road in Haringey.

Jemal Ebrahim, 23, was treated at the scene and taken to a north London hospital, where he later died from a stab wound to his leg.

Abdul Gaffer, 24, of Hackney; Tyreese Annon, 19, of Camden; and Mizuki Brown, 24, of Islington have been charged with murder following the incident.

They are all due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court today (June 16).

Six other men were arrested in connection with the incident and remain on bail.

Jemal’s next of kin continue to be supported by specially trained officers.