Gunshots reported in Camden Town as police close section of high street to investigate

Camden High Street. Picture: Google Archant

A section of Camden High Street is cordoned off this morning as police investigate gunshots heard in the early hours.

Police officers were called to the scene at 1.25am after reports of shots being fired in the High Street near to St James Town Road.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "Officers attended the scene. Road closures were put in place while a search of the area was carried out."

There have been no reports of any injuries, and at this stage no arrests have been made.

Enquiries continue.

The road has been closed between Parkway and Hawley Crescent.