Armed police recover a gun and ammunition during a car stop in St John’s Wood

Police seized a gun and ammunition during a proactive vehicle stop in St John’s Wood.

Officers from the Specialist Crime South proactive team were sent to the West Hampstead area on Wednesday (October 28), accompanied by armed police, based on intelligence that a firearm was being transported.

They stopped a car on Abbey Road, and during a search recovered a firearm with ammunition, which was stored in a backpack in the front passenger foot well, Scotland Yard said.

A man, aged 40, and a 27-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

A Met spokesperson said: “As officers were detaining the man, the use of a Taser became necessary and the tactic was deployed.

“The man was taken to hospital to treat an injury to his face. He has since been discharged and taken into police custody.”

Both of the suspects remain in custody at a north London police station.

Det Sarg William Peel said: “When we receive intelligence that someone is in possession of a firearm, we take it extremely seriously as there possess a significant risk to the public and my colleagues.

“Fortunately, no officers were harmed during this proactive deployment and the recovery of the firearm means we have prevented the weapon from being used on our streets.

“This is another example of the work that our officers are doing day in, day out, to keep London’s communities safe and our streets clear of violence and gun crime.

“Sometimes in order to secure the situation and safely retrieve the firearm we have to use a range of tactics available to us – on this occasion it was a Taser.

“No officer wants to have to use this tactic, but in order to keep everyone safe it was deemed necessary on this occasion.

“The man arrested did not suffer any serious injuries and remains in custody.