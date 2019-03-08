Two men, including one from Gospel Oak, charged with attempted robbery and burglary in Barnet

Two men charged over an attempted robbery and burglary. Picture: PA/Yui Mok PA Archive/PA Images

Two men have been charged with an attempted robbery and burglary in Hawthorn Grove, Barnet, which took place on Friday night.

Gospel Oak man Levi Tillocksingh, 24 and Steven Barton, 18, were both arrested the early hours of Saturday morning and subsequently charged.

Both men appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court today (Monday).

Tillocksingh lives in Highgate Road, NW5, while Barton is of no fixed abode.

In court, Barton and Tillocksingh were both remanded in custody to appear at Harrow Crown Court on August 19.