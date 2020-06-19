Golders Green man charged with religious hate crime along with knife and drug offences

A Golders Green man has been charged with nine offences, including four counts of racially aggravated hate crime, by police.

On Friday June 19 Jason Hedgecock, 34, of Brentmead Place, NW11, was also charged with possession of a blade, intention to wound, assault by beating and being concerned in the production of cannabis.

He was set to appear in court on the same day.

He remains in custody.