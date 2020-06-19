Search

Golders Green man charged with religious hate crime along with knife and drug offences

PUBLISHED: 15:56 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:57 19 June 2020

Police charged Hedgecock with nine offences. Picture: Met Police

Metropolitan Police

A

A Golders Green man has been charged with nine offences, including four counts of racially aggravated hate crime, by police.

On Friday June 19 Jason Hedgecock, 34, of Brentmead Place, NW11, was also charged with possession of a blade, intention to wound, assault by beating and being concerned in the production of cannabis.

He was set to appear in court on the same day.

He remains in custody.

