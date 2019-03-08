Search

Travellers evicted from Channing School's playing fields will face no further action over stolen caravan

PUBLISHED: 16:46 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:46 23 September 2019

Police with the Travellers on Thursday. Picture: Adrian Zorzut

Two people arrested at the site of a travellers camp at Channing School in Highgate will face no further police action.

The Metropolitan Police had said a man and a woman were arrested at the playing fields in Stanhope Road on September 12, on suspicion of stealing a caravan.

The case was passed onto Gloucestershire Police, where the vehicle had been reported stolen from.

The travellers' brief 24-hour stay on Channing School's playing fields meant pupils were unable to use the field, a mile away from the school in The Bank. The group were evicted by police and had moved on by September 13.

A spokesperson from Gloucestershire Police said: "Both the man and woman were released from custody and will face no further police action.

"They had been arrested on suspicion of theft of a caravan which was reported stolen in November 2018."

