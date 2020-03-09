Search

Gene Gallagher and Sonny Starkey back in court for alleged Hampstead Tesco brawl

PUBLISHED: 18:47 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:47 09 March 2020

The defendants are set to face trial on January 18 next year. Picture: April Roach

The defendants are set to face trial on January 18 next year. Picture: April Roach

Archant

A son and a grandson of two British music stars wil face trial next January for an alleged late-night brawl in a Hampstead Tesco.

Gene Gallagher, 18, and Sonny Starkey, 19, appeared at Wood Green Crown Court on Monday (March 9) faced with charges of affray and assault by beating for the alleged incident at the Heath Street store last May.

Gallagher and a third defendant, Noah Ponte, 19, are also charged with racially aggravated assault, with Ponte facing a further charge of theft.

No pleas were entered by any of the accused, who all appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court in February to first face charge.

Their trial is set for January 18 next year, with an interim hearing scheduled for November 6.

Gallagher, the youngest son of Oasis frontman Liam; Starkey, the grandson of former Beatles' drummer Ringo Starr, and Ponte, were all granted unconditional bail.

