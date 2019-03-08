Search

Ferme Park Road: Two men in their 50s stabbed by group of attackers in Crouch End

PUBLISHED: 11:01 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:04 14 October 2019

Ferme Park Road. Picture: Google Maps

Ferme Park Road. Picture: Google Maps

Two men in their 50s were stabbed by a group of men during a fight in a house in Crouch End on Saturday.

Police were called to a house in Ferme Park Road at 4pm to reports of a disturbance.

Officers found two men, one in his early 50s and another in his late 50s, suffering from stab injuries.

They were taken to an east London hospital by ambulance. Neither of their condition is believed to be life-threatening.

According to Scotland Yard, it's believed that another group of men entered the property and attacked the victims before fleeing.

The investigation continues and is being led by officers in the North Area Command Unit.

Anyone who has information that could assist police should call 101, quoting reference number 3033 of October 12.

