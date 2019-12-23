Search

Advanced search

Police appeal over late night robberies in Frognal

PUBLISHED: 16:44 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:44 23 December 2019

Frognal. Picture: Google Maps

Frognal. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Police in Frognal and Fitzjohn's are appealing for help finding three robbers who targeted lone men in a spate of recent incidents.

You may also want to watch:

Cops are chasing the trio - described as between 17 and 20 and white - over robberies in Church Walk, Ferncroft and Frognal itself.

Neighbourhood officers said each victim had been a man on his own and warned locals: "Please travel in groups if possible, get a lift from a trusted source and be aware of your surroundings."

If anyone has any information about these robberies, the police have asked for witnesses to contact them using the 101 non-emergency helpline, by tweeting @MetCC or visiting Scotland Yard's website.

Most Read

Album review: Robbie Williams – The Christmas Present

Album cover for Robbie Williams: The Christmas Present. Picture: Supplied.

A day in the life of Luisa Porritt MEP as she returns to EU parliament after Tory election win

Luisa Porritt at the EU Parliament in Strasbourg. Picture: Harry Taylor

Primrose Hill left trashed as thousands of drunken revellers celebrate New Year’s Eve

Tens of thousands were said to have travelled to Primrose Hill to watch the fireworks

Opinion: Roll-out of 5G technology puts fertility rate at further risk

Jessica Learmond-Criqui has serious concerns about the 5G rollout.

Arkwright Road: Council approves plan to build two new homes in Frognal back garden

Two homes will be built in these back gardens in Arkwright Road. Picture: Hampstead Village Voice.

Most Read

Album review: Robbie Williams – The Christmas Present

Album cover for Robbie Williams: The Christmas Present. Picture: Supplied.

A day in the life of Luisa Porritt MEP as she returns to EU parliament after Tory election win

Luisa Porritt at the EU Parliament in Strasbourg. Picture: Harry Taylor

Primrose Hill left trashed as thousands of drunken revellers celebrate New Year’s Eve

Tens of thousands were said to have travelled to Primrose Hill to watch the fireworks

Opinion: Roll-out of 5G technology puts fertility rate at further risk

Jessica Learmond-Criqui has serious concerns about the 5G rollout.

Arkwright Road: Council approves plan to build two new homes in Frognal back garden

Two homes will be built in these back gardens in Arkwright Road. Picture: Hampstead Village Voice.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arkwright Road: Council approves plan to build two new homes in Frognal back garden

Two homes will be built in these back gardens in Arkwright Road. Picture: Hampstead Village Voice.

Police appeal over late night robberies in Frognal

Frognal. Picture: Google Maps

Outsidermas: Charities hosting ‘sober space’ for homeless LGBTQIA+ community on Christmas Day

Outside Project volunteer Kate delivers pizza to last year's Outsidermas event. Picture: Carla Ecola

A day in the life of Luisa Porritt MEP as she returns to EU parliament after Tory election win

Luisa Porritt at the EU Parliament in Strasbourg. Picture: Harry Taylor

Kentish Town schoolgirl ‘thrilled’ to take part in deepfake video demo in Royal Institution Christmas lecture

Kaia Sanders during the Royal Institutions Christmas lecture. Picture: Paul Wilkinson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists