Police appeal over late night robberies in Frognal
PUBLISHED: 16:44 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:44 23 December 2019
Archant
Police in Frognal and Fitzjohn's are appealing for help finding three robbers who targeted lone men in a spate of recent incidents.
Cops are chasing the trio - described as between 17 and 20 and white - over robberies in Church Walk, Ferncroft and Frognal itself.
Neighbourhood officers said each victim had been a man on his own and warned locals: "Please travel in groups if possible, get a lift from a trusted source and be aware of your surroundings."
If anyone has any information about these robberies, the police have asked for witnesses to contact them using the 101 non-emergency helpline, by tweeting @MetCC or visiting Scotland Yard's website.