Police appeal over late night robberies in Frognal

Frognal. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Police in Frognal and Fitzjohn's are appealing for help finding three robbers who targeted lone men in a spate of recent incidents.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Cops are chasing the trio - described as between 17 and 20 and white - over robberies in Church Walk, Ferncroft and Frognal itself.

Neighbourhood officers said each victim had been a man on his own and warned locals: "Please travel in groups if possible, get a lift from a trusted source and be aware of your surroundings."

If anyone has any information about these robberies, the police have asked for witnesses to contact them using the 101 non-emergency helpline, by tweeting @MetCC or visiting Scotland Yard's website.