Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Four jailed for murdering Kentish Town teenager Lewis Blackman in Kensington

PUBLISHED: 14:54 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:17 15 February 2019

Lewis Blackman. Picture: Met Police

Lewis Blackman. Picture: Met Police

Four teenagers have been jailed for the “ferocious” killing of a 19-year-old who gatecrashed a 16-year-old girl’s birthday party.

Jailed: (Clockwise from top) Demario Williams, Lawrence Nkunku-Linongi, (left to right bottom row) Thierry Edusei and Paul Glasgow, who have been jailed at the Old Bailey for their part in the for the Jailed: (Clockwise from top) Demario Williams, Lawrence Nkunku-Linongi, (left to right bottom row) Thierry Edusei and Paul Glasgow, who have been jailed at the Old Bailey for their part in the for the "ferocious" killing of another teenager, Lewis Blackman, who gatecrashed a girl's 16th birthday party. Picture: Met Police/PA Wire

Kentish Town teenager Lewis Blackman, who was also known as “Dotty” was stabbed 13 times after being chased from flat in Kensington in the early hours of February 18 last year.

The 19-year-old, from York Way, was killed during the attack after being chased by party-goers through the streets of Earl’s Court.

Last year three youths, who were 16 at the time, were found guilty of murder and a fourth of manslaughter at the Old Bailey.

Judge Anthony Leonard QC lifted automatic reporting restrictions on the defendant’s identities as he sentenced them.

Demario Williams, of Bath Road in Enfield, who played a “pivotal role” in the murder has been sentenced for at least 20 years.

Hackney duo Lawrence Nkunku-Linongi, from Ward Lane, who had a previous conviction for carrying a “Rambo-style knife”, and Paul Glasgow, of Warwick Grove, were handed minimum terms of 18 years.

Thierry Edusei, 16, of Cannon Road in Tottenham, was jailed for 11 years for manslaughter.

According to the Metropolitan Police during the interview all of the teenagers, who are thought to be part of a Hackney gang, offered to no comment answers in response to questioning,

Jurors were told the group’s “crazed expressions” had been replaced by a “triumphant swagger” as they returned to the flat where the party was being held, “visibly excited”.

Sentencing them, Judge Leonard said: “Whilst it has to be accepted Lewis Blackman was himself acting aggressively that night, he did not deserve to die.

“His mother described him as a fun, popular and compassionate person, good at sports and loved his music.

“It’s hard to comprehend the savagery, so plain to see in the CCTV footage, that was meted out by 16-year-olds.”

The judge said the murder was aggravated by the fact it was a “sustained and ferocious attack” while the victim was running away.

During the trial, the court had heard how Mr Blackman arrived uninvited at the party, which was being held at a flat rented for the occasion from Airbnb, after invitations were circulated on social media.

A jury was told she was cautious to only invite guests from Hackney and avoid boys from Camden because of “history” between the groups from those areas.

However Mr Blackman was among 10 people from Camden who turned up. Some of the group were thought to be part of a Camden gang.

The victim was armed with a knife and his friend had a gun when they tried to force their way into the party, the court heard.

Mr Blackman died at the scene, suffering multiple stab wounds, including two to the chest.

Additional reporting by the Press Association

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cyclist killed in West Hampstead after ‘colliding with wall’

Alice House in West End Lane, West Hampstead. Picture: Google Maps

Haringey ReSisters: Protest against ‘anti-transgender’ Hornsey Rise meeting that was barred from Crouch End school

Venice Allan, Posie Parker and Dr Julia Long in New York City. Picture: Venice Allan

Teenager seriously injured after falling from Archway Bridge

The Archway bridge. Picture: Rocker_44/Flickr/CC BY 2.0

Café Hampstead: Banned director interviewing staff for troubled restaurant as ex-employee wins £10k at tribunal

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

New ‘romantic inspired’ Valentine’s postbox for Hampstead in honour of John Keats

Actors from Keats House Museum are pictured at the unveiling of a

Most Read

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

Glasses of a gin and tonic cocktail. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

‘It’s not a shock’ - victim of Prince Philip car crash speaks out after police decide no action will be taken

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash, in which she fractured her wrist.

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

The Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Naz wants Spurs Ladies to make it all the way to Wembley

Jessica Naz is congratulated by her team-mates after scoring for Tottenham Hotspur Ladies in their 3-0 win over Lewes Women (pic: Wu's Photography).

Ofori puts unbeaten record on the line against Ellison

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)

Borough look for home comforts when Tanners visit Coles Park

Haringey Borough goalkeeper Valery Pajetat kicks the ball forward (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Favre frustrated by Dortmund’s ‘gift’ to Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris makes a save from Borussia Dortmund's Dan-Axel Zagadou during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first leg match at Wembley Stadium (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

Ho in England squad for World Championships

Tin-Tin Ho has been named in the England squad for April's World Table Tennis Championships in Budapest (pic: Danny Lawson/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists