Four jailed for murdering Kentish Town teenager Lewis Blackman in Kensington

Lewis Blackman. Picture: Met Police

Four teenagers have been jailed for the “ferocious” killing of a 19-year-old who gatecrashed a 16-year-old girl’s birthday party.

Jailed: (Clockwise from top) Demario Williams, Lawrence Nkunku-Linongi, (left to right bottom row) Thierry Edusei and Paul Glasgow, who have been jailed at the Old Bailey for their part in the for the "ferocious" killing of another teenager, Lewis Blackman, who gatecrashed a girl's 16th birthday party. Picture: Met Police/PA Wire Jailed: (Clockwise from top) Demario Williams, Lawrence Nkunku-Linongi, (left to right bottom row) Thierry Edusei and Paul Glasgow, who have been jailed at the Old Bailey for their part in the for the "ferocious" killing of another teenager, Lewis Blackman, who gatecrashed a girl's 16th birthday party. Picture: Met Police/PA Wire

Kentish Town teenager Lewis Blackman, who was also known as “Dotty” was stabbed 13 times after being chased from flat in Kensington in the early hours of February 18 last year.

The 19-year-old, from York Way, was killed during the attack after being chased by party-goers through the streets of Earl’s Court.

Last year three youths, who were 16 at the time, were found guilty of murder and a fourth of manslaughter at the Old Bailey.

Judge Anthony Leonard QC lifted automatic reporting restrictions on the defendant’s identities as he sentenced them.

Demario Williams, of Bath Road in Enfield, who played a “pivotal role” in the murder has been sentenced for at least 20 years.

Hackney duo Lawrence Nkunku-Linongi, from Ward Lane, who had a previous conviction for carrying a “Rambo-style knife”, and Paul Glasgow, of Warwick Grove, were handed minimum terms of 18 years.

Thierry Edusei, 16, of Cannon Road in Tottenham, was jailed for 11 years for manslaughter.

According to the Metropolitan Police during the interview all of the teenagers, who are thought to be part of a Hackney gang, offered to no comment answers in response to questioning,

Jurors were told the group’s “crazed expressions” had been replaced by a “triumphant swagger” as they returned to the flat where the party was being held, “visibly excited”.

Sentencing them, Judge Leonard said: “Whilst it has to be accepted Lewis Blackman was himself acting aggressively that night, he did not deserve to die.

“His mother described him as a fun, popular and compassionate person, good at sports and loved his music.

“It’s hard to comprehend the savagery, so plain to see in the CCTV footage, that was meted out by 16-year-olds.”

The judge said the murder was aggravated by the fact it was a “sustained and ferocious attack” while the victim was running away.

During the trial, the court had heard how Mr Blackman arrived uninvited at the party, which was being held at a flat rented for the occasion from Airbnb, after invitations were circulated on social media.

A jury was told she was cautious to only invite guests from Hackney and avoid boys from Camden because of “history” between the groups from those areas.

However Mr Blackman was among 10 people from Camden who turned up. Some of the group were thought to be part of a Camden gang.

The victim was armed with a knife and his friend had a gun when they tried to force their way into the party, the court heard.

Mr Blackman died at the scene, suffering multiple stab wounds, including two to the chest.

Additional reporting by the Press Association