Homophobic N31 bus attack: Four arrests in connection to 'disgusting attack' in Camden

Melania Geymona and her girlfriend after they were both assaulted on the N31 nightbus in Camden in a homophobic attack. Picture: Melania Geymona Archant

Police have arrested four teens in connection to the brutal homophobic attack and robbery of two women on an N31 bus in Camden.

Detectives today detained four males, aged between 15 and 18, on suspicion of robbery and aggravated grievous bodily harm (GBH).

They have been taken to separate police stations for questioning.

Officers continue to appeal for witnesses and information about the "disgusting attack", which happened at about 2.30am on May 3 after two women boarded the bus in West Hampstead.

Melania Geymonat, 28, was on the bus after a night out with her girlfriend, Chris.

The couple were approached by a group of males who made lewd and homophobic comments and then punched in the face multiple times.

They then stole a phone and bag of the women and ran off the bus.

Det Supt Andy Cox said: "This was a disgusting attack on two women who appear to have been picked out and targeted by a group of youths.

The [attackers] have made a number of homophobic comments towards the couple before throwing coins at them. When the women tried to reason with the group, the attack escalated to an assault.

"CCTV footage from the attack is being reviewed by detectives. We continue to appeal for information from the public, particularly those who were present on the bus before or after the attack to come forward and tell police what they saw.

"A number of active enquires are in hand to trace other individuals suspected to have been involved in the incident. Lots of people will understandably be outraged by this attack. Our efforts to trace all the suspects involved and bring them in for questioning will be relentless."

He reassured Londoners that attacks like this are rare, and said extra uniformed and undercover transport officers will be on patrol this weekend.

Both women were then taken to hospital for treatment to facial injuries.

In a Facebook post, Melania wrote: "I don't know yet if my nose is broken, and I haven't been able to go back to work, but what upsets me the most is that violence has become a common thing, that sometimes it's necessary to see a woman bleeding after having been punched to feel some kind of impact.

"I'm tired of being taken as a sexual object, of finding out that these situations are usual, of gay friends who were beaten up just because."

Camden's LGTBQI group Forum+ said: "Our thoughts are with the victims of the horrific hate crime which took place in Camden on 30th May. No one should endure harassment or face violence for who they love."