Fortune Green man appears in court accused of killing missing midwifery student

Fordwych Road. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A Fortune Green man charged with murdering a missing university student, who was last seen dancing at a church celebration on Boxing Day, has appeared in court.

Shohfah-El Israel, 40, of Fordwych Road, is charged with the murder of Joy Morgan, a 21-year old midwifery student at the University of Hertfordshire.

He appeared at Hatfield Remand Court on Thursday, and went before St Alban’s Crown Court a day later.

He will enter a plea at St Albans at a hearing on May 31. He has been remanded in custody.

On Thursday, Israel spoke only to give his name, confirm his date of birth and address, and to say his nationality was British.

Israel, who has braided hair and a moustache, appeared in court wearing a green jacket.

Miss Morgan - described as slim, around 5ft 5in, with afro hair she regularly covers with a scarf, and glasses - was last seen on December 26 but no body has been found.

Reporting by Press Association.