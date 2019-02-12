Search

Fortune Green man appears in court accused of killing missing midwifery student

PUBLISHED: 17:39 01 March 2019

Fordwych Road. Picture: Google Maps

Fordwych Road. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A Fortune Green man charged with murdering a missing university student, who was last seen dancing at a church celebration on Boxing Day, has appeared in court.

Shohfah-El Israel, 40, of Fordwych Road, is charged with the murder of Joy Morgan, a 21-year old midwifery student at the University of Hertfordshire.

He appeared at Hatfield Remand Court on Thursday, and went before St Alban’s Crown Court a day later.

He will enter a plea at St Albans at a hearing on May 31. He has been remanded in custody.

On Thursday, Israel spoke only to give his name, confirm his date of birth and address, and to say his nationality was British.

Israel, who has braided hair and a moustache, appeared in court wearing a green jacket.

Miss Morgan - described as slim, around 5ft 5in, with afro hair she regularly covers with a scarf, and glasses - was last seen on December 26 but no body has been found.

Reporting by Press Association.

Most Read

Schoolgirl, 12, fights off attacker with Israeli army self defence moves

Bright Akinleye: Man charged with Euston Street fatal stabbing

Bright Akinlele. Picture: Met Police

Tracey Wilson: Family and friends let off lanterns in Hornsey High Street to remember teacher and grandmother killed in road crash

Family and friends let off lanterns in memory of Tracey Wilson on her birthday. Picture: Polly Hancock

Section 60 stop-and-search powers granted as man turns up at Royal Free after being stabbed

The victim of a stabbing turned up at the Royal Free Hospital last night causing police to put a Section 60 order in place. Picture: Ken Mears

Gondar Reservoir planning inquiry: Tempers fray as Camden and campaigners take on retirement village plans

An artist's impression of the completed Gondar Gardens plans. Picture: LifeCare Residences

