Fortis Green vet raided in early hours as two suspects are charged with burglary

PUBLISHED: 15:03 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:04 20 January 2020

The burglary of Medivet Fortis Green took place shortly before 4am on Friday, January 17. Picture: Google Maps

The burglary of Medivet Fortis Green took place shortly before 4am on Friday, January 17. Picture: Google Maps

Two men have been charged with burglary after a Fortis Green vet was raided in the early hours of the morning on Friday.

Medivet Fortis Green, in Midhurst Avenue, was broken into shortly before 4am and an eyewitness report claimed "four or five police cars", "two or three police vans" and a sniffer dog were deployed.

After police arrested one of the suspects in a resident's garden in Westside flats, he was handcuffed and escorted out of the building.

Charlie Sparks, 25, and Rhys Vieira, 43, both of Colney Hatch Lane, Barnet, appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Saturday charged with burglary.

Medivet Fortis Green has been approached for comment.

