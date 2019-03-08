Hampstead Heath angler asks for help after £3,000 of fly fishing kit stolen from his car

Bob Gibbs in his fly fishing jacket. Picture: Bob Gibbs Archant

A Hampstead angler has issued a plea for people to help him get £3,000 of stolen fishing tackle back.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bob Gibbs' fly fishing jacket, which was stolen from the back of his car in Millfield Lane on July 19. Picture: Bob Gibbs Bob Gibbs' fly fishing jacket, which was stolen from the back of his car in Millfield Lane on July 19. Picture: Bob Gibbs

Bob Gibbs had just finished giving a group of Brookfield Primary School pupils their first fishing lesson on Hampstead Heath's Model Boating Pond, when he returned to his Volvo in Millfield Lane.

He found the back window smashed, and his prize fly fishing jacket stolen.

You may also want to watch:

Inside were flies for fly fishing worth more than £3,000, including some "priceless" ones given to him by late friends and relatives.

Bob, who works as a tree surgeon in Hampstead Garden Suburb, said: "I was angry, but I'm trying to forget about it. It's my lifetime collection. There's flies from two friends of mine who have died and several hundred items from others. A replacement would cost me more than that, but the sentimental value is beyond any price. I'd like to have them back.

"It's particularly galling as I'd just been giving children fishing lessons and trying to help them out."

Scotland Yard confirmed no arrests have been made.