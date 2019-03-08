Hampstead Heath angler asks for help after £3,000 of fly fishing kit stolen from his car
PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 July 2019
Archant
A Hampstead angler has issued a plea for people to help him get £3,000 of stolen fishing tackle back.
Bob Gibbs had just finished giving a group of Brookfield Primary School pupils their first fishing lesson on Hampstead Heath's Model Boating Pond, when he returned to his Volvo in Millfield Lane.
He found the back window smashed, and his prize fly fishing jacket stolen.
You may also want to watch:
Inside were flies for fly fishing worth more than £3,000, including some "priceless" ones given to him by late friends and relatives.
Bob, who works as a tree surgeon in Hampstead Garden Suburb, said: "I was angry, but I'm trying to forget about it. It's my lifetime collection. There's flies from two friends of mine who have died and several hundred items from others. A replacement would cost me more than that, but the sentimental value is beyond any price. I'd like to have them back.
"It's particularly galling as I'd just been giving children fishing lessons and trying to help them out."
Scotland Yard confirmed no arrests have been made.