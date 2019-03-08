Search

Hampstead Heath angler asks for help after £3,000 of fly fishing kit stolen from his car

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 July 2019

Bob Gibbs in his fly fishing jacket. Picture: Bob Gibbs

A Hampstead angler has issued a plea for people to help him get £3,000 of stolen fishing tackle back.

Bob Gibbs' fly fishing jacket, which was stolen from the back of his car in Millfield Lane on July 19. Picture: Bob GibbsBob Gibbs' fly fishing jacket, which was stolen from the back of his car in Millfield Lane on July 19. Picture: Bob Gibbs

Bob Gibbs had just finished giving a group of Brookfield Primary School pupils their first fishing lesson on Hampstead Heath's Model Boating Pond, when he returned to his Volvo in Millfield Lane.

He found the back window smashed, and his prize fly fishing jacket stolen.

Inside were flies for fly fishing worth more than £3,000, including some "priceless" ones given to him by late friends and relatives.

Bob, who works as a tree surgeon in Hampstead Garden Suburb, said: "I was angry, but I'm trying to forget about it. It's my lifetime collection. There's flies from two friends of mine who have died and several hundred items from others. A replacement would cost me more than that, but the sentimental value is beyond any price. I'd like to have them back.

"It's particularly galling as I'd just been giving children fishing lessons and trying to help them out."

Scotland Yard confirmed no arrests have been made.

Educational partner being sought to keep Hampstead private school afloat

The upper school's main building in New End, Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock

Stevie Wonder at BST Hyde Park

Stevie Wonder plays BST British Summer Time in Hyde Park on July 6

Swain's Lane crash: Judge jails BMW driver for 20 months after 'terrifying moment' left cyclist seriously injured

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

Saving Hampstead Heath one expansion at a time:​ A fighting history

A 19th century map of the Heath by Rogers Field. Picture: H&HS

EXCLUSIVE: New Arsenal kit is '10 out of 10' according to Gunners legend David Seaman

Arsenal legend David Seaman speaks to The Islington Gazette's Dan Mountney at the Arsenal kit launch at The Armoury, Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

