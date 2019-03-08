Homophobic N31 bus assault: Fifth arrest following 'disgusting attack' in Camden

Melania Geymona and her girlfriend after they were both assaulted on the N31 nightbus in Camden in a homophobic attack. Picture: Melania Geymona Archant

Police have arrested a fifth teenager in connection a savage homophobic attack and robbery on two women on a N31 bus in Camden.

Officers arrested a 16-year-old boy on Saturday morning on suspicion of robbery and aggravated grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Four other males aged 15-18 were arrested in connection to the same offences on Friday.

All five have been bailed until early July, and police are not currently looking for anyone else in relation to this incident.

The "disgusting attack" happened at about 2.30am on May 3 after two women boarded the bus in West Hampstead.

Melania Geymonat, 28, was on the bus after a night out with her girlfriend, Chris, when the couple were approached by a group of males who made lewd and homophobic comments. The couple were then punched in their faces repeatedly, before the aggressors stole a phone and bag off them and fled the bus.

Det Supt Andy Cox said: "This was a disgusting attack on two women who appear to have been picked out and targeted by a group of youths.

The [attackers] have made a number of homophobic comments towards the couple before throwing coins at them. When the women tried to reason with the group, the attack escalated to an assault.

"CCTV footage from the attack is being reviewed by detectives. We continue to appeal for information from the public, particularly those who were present on the bus before or after the attack to come forward and tell police what they saw.

"A number of active enquires are in hand to trace other individuals suspected to have been involved in the incident. Lots of people will understandably be outraged by this attack. Our efforts to trace all the suspects involved and bring them in for questioning will be relentless."

Extra uniformed and undercover transport officers were on patrol over the weekend.

Both women were then taken to hospital for treatment to facial injuries.

In a Facebook post, Melania wrote: "I don't know yet if my nose is broken, and I haven't been able to go back to work, but what upsets me the most is that violence has become a common thing, that sometimes it's necessary to see a woman bleeding after having been punched to feel some kind of impact.

"I'm tired of being taken as a sexual object, of finding out that these situations are usual, of gay friends who were beaten up just because."

Camden's LGTBQI group Forum+ said: "Our thoughts are with the victims of the horrific hate crime which took place in Camden on 30th May. No one should endure harassment or face violence for who they love."