Euston Street murder: Man who died in hotel lobby after being stabbed named as Bright Akinlele

Bright Akinlele. Picture: Met Police met

The 22-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Euston has been named by police as Bright Akinlele.

Mr Akinlele had been stabbed multiple times when he walked into the lobby of the Wesley Hotel in Euston Street, Camden at 10.44pm on Monday and collapsed.

Hotel staff called paramedics who tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead 45 minutes later.

Four men and seven women, aged from 19 to 28, were arrested that night in Camden on suspicion of his murder.

A postmortem examination carried out yesterday found the cause of his death to be a stab wound to the leg.

Mr Akinlele’s next of kin have been informed but formal identification has not yet taken place.

All 11 arrested have been released on bail to return in March pending further enquiries.

A murder investigation has been launched by detectives from the Met’s murder squad.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or the events immediately following the attack, is asked to call the incident room on 0208 358 0400, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.