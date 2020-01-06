Search

East Finchley muggings: Police operation, parents patrols and community working together 'makes difference' in area targeted by robbery gang

PUBLISHED: 16:30 06 January 2020

The Exchange in East Finchley has been vandalised for assisting the community's fight against muggings. Picture: Martin Bright

The Exchange in East Finchley has been vandalised for assisting the community's fight against muggings. Picture: Martin Bright

Archant

Both a targeted police operation and patrols led by parents have "made a difference" in East Finchley after spate of violent robberies panicked the community late last year.

The junction between the High Road and Baronsmere Road in East Finchley which has been subject to an increase in muggings. Picture: Google MapsThe junction between the High Road and Baronsmere Road in East Finchley which has been subject to an increase in muggings. Picture: Google Maps

The parents' patrols, were to deter the mugging of young people who at was believed were being targeted by a gang.

Meanwhile, the group behind the patrols also held a public meeting and has engaged with local police and shopkeepers in order to come up with strategies to keep crime down.

Local police were also involved, attending the meeting and working with parents and shopkeepers to deter crime.

Sgt Chris Thompson, who is in charge of the local ward policing team, told this newspaper: "We conducted a two week reassurance and deterrence operation on the East Finchley High Road between December 9 and December 20.

"This saw a dramatic reduction in robberies in and around the High Road and no further robberies that we consider to be part of the series."

Martin Bright, 53, was one of the parents to start the patrols after his own then-15-year-old son was among those to be mugged at knifepoint.

The former Guardian journalist told the Ham&High: "What's been very good has been the response from the sergeant and his team. They have been very receptive and also prepared to meet with the community. We had a public meeting with some quite angry parents challenging the police about what they have been actually doing."

Martin explained he had been encouraged by the progress made and the steps taken so far, but added he remained concerned about "there being a sense of justice" and those responsible being held to account.

"It shows the connections and difference that the community can make. The patrols have made a difference. The question now is what happens next," he said.

Martin also said he was concerned one of the shops - the Exchange on East Finchley High Road, ran "by a really wonderful bloke", he said - had been targeted by a group and graffitied with the word 'narc' - a reference to having helped the police.

Sgt Thompson added his team would "further review" the situation at the outset of the school year, but "it is fair to say this operation has achieved its objective".

