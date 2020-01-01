East Finchley double shooting: Suspect to face fifth murder trial

Annie Besala Ekofo, and her nephew Bervil Kalikaka-Ekofo Archant

A Cambridge Heath man will face a fifth trial over the killing of two members of the same family in East Finchley in 2016.

The Crown Prosecution Service has sought a retrial of Obina Ezeoke, now 27, but a date for the new trial has yet to be set.

The jury in his fourth trial were discharged without reaching a verdict last month when the coronavirus outbreak affected jurors.

Ezeoke, 27, of Jacquard Court, Bishops Way, Bethnal Green, is accused of killing Annie Besala Ekofo, 53, and her 21 year old nephew Bervil Kalikala-Ekofo in a pre-dawn attack on September 15 2016.

Bervil was shot dead while asleep at his aunt’s home in Elmshurt Crescent, East Finchley, before she herself was shot at point blank range when she disturbed the intruder.

Ezeoke’s first trial collapsed after the sitting judge was forced to retire with a back injury, while the subsequent two both saw the jury discharged after failing to reach a verdict.