East Finchley double shooting: Victim Annie Ekofo and her family had moved home just months before killings after gunshot scare

PUBLISHED: 14:07 06 March 2019

BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE Undated handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Annie Besala Ekofo, who has been named by police as one of the two victims found dead in East Finchley on Thursday.

The family of Annie Besala Ekofo had been forced to move home after a gun was fired into their Mill Hill apartment just months before the mother-of-nine and her nephew Bervil were killed, the Old Bailey heard.

Annie was shot in the chest moments after Bervil was killed while he was sleeping. Obina Ezeoke, 25, formerly of Cambridge Heath, is currently on trial accused of murdering the pair on September 15, 2016.

Ezeoke has admitted to having previously rented the getaway car, a Vauxhall Meriva, “for his drug dealing” – but he claims he had not done so on the dates in question.

Summing up, Judge Philip Katz QC told the jury: “The Meriva is at the heart of this. There’s no dispute that it was used by the perpertrator of these murders, that it was the ‘murder car’.”

The prosecution alleges Ezeoke had intended to kill Annie Ekofo’s son Ryan, who had on his phone a “so-called trophy photo” showing Ezeoke injured, and that Bervil Ekofo was killed due to mistaken identity. The defence argued that this photo had been widely circulated.

The judge also summarised evidence from a weapons expert who thought the murders had been committed using a antique Smith and Wesson Model 3 gun which had been modified to fire live bullets. The prosecution argue this would have fitted in the gun case police found under Ezeoke’s bed, but the defendant claims he did not know what the case was.

Judge Katz also reminded them of evidence given by Annie Ekofo’s daughter Grace. And he quoted Bervil’s father Patrick, who said: “He was more than a son to me: he was my friend.”

Annie Besala Ekofo’s daughter Grace also gave evidence. The judge summarised her statement: “My family recently moved to this address due to a gun shot being fired at our previous address in Mill Hill. It was reported to the police at the time.“

Grace also said Bervil, hoping to share the news he had found a flat to rent, “came to see my mum because she had a big heart and he looked up to her”.

