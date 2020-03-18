East Finchley double murder: Defendant was ‘begging for his life’ after police raid on his home, court hears

Annie Besala Ekofo, and her nephew Bervil Kalikaka-Ekofo Archant

The man accused of the brutal double killings of an aunt and her nephew in East Finchley in 2016 “has always told a consistent story”, his lawyer told the Old Bailey this week.

Obina Ezeoke, 27, of Jacquard Court, Bishops Way, Bethnal Green denies “any involvement” in the killings of psychology student Bervil Kalikaka-Ekofo at his aunt’s Elmshurst Crescent home in East Finchley before turning his gun on the aunt, Annie Besala Ekofo, 53.

James Scobie QC, defending, told the court his client has been “literally begging for his life” when armed police raided the home he shared with his mother.

“You might think that’s far-fetched,” he said. “But in certain areas and especially if you are Black, that’s a real concern. That you can come second in a situation like this.”

Mr Scobie then quoted from CCTV in the custody suite when Ezeoke was arrested which showed him shouting “I don’t know why the f**k I am here, arrested for some bullsh*t.”

The defence counsel continued by making clear that in admitting to having had possession of the black Vauxhall Meriva used by the killer to get to the scene in the days before hand, Ezeoke “has not been playing the percentages”.

Mr Scobie said: “Does he tailor his answers to you because it might suit him not to be in and out of that vehicle? No.”

He added that his client had stuck to his story – that he had no involvement in the murders, no knowledge of what happened and had no involvement in supplying a weapon – “time and time again” across four criminal trials. In his defence closing speech Mr Scobie also added: “It is incumbent on the crown to disprove any alibi” and that in this case this had not been done – with the prosecution reliant saying a sometime-girlfriend of Ezeoke’s was lying.

He said gunshot residue found on a Lonsdale jumper belonging to Ezeoke could have been transferred simply by being in the car, and it had not been carefully stored by the police before being photographed.

Earlier in the case, the prosecution argued Ezeoke was the only person “in control” of the black Meriva – but he claims an acquaintance Joseph Conti who dealt in vehicles had taken it back before the crimes took place.

The jury in the case now retired to consider its verdict.