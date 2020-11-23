East Finchley attempted rape: Police appeal for passer-by who saved girl to come forward

The alley leading off the Causeway in East Finchley. Picture: Google Archant

After an attempted rape in East Finchley, police are calling for a man who intervened to protect the schoolgirl victim to come forward to help with their inquiries.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A 15-year-old was attacked on the approach to an alleway off The Causeway, when three males pinned her to a wall.

She was sexually assaulted, police said, with one male pulling his trousers down before the passer-by was able to intervene.

You may also want to watch:

The police are now appealing for help with their inquiries.

They want to identify three black males they believe to be in their mid-to-late teens. One has black plaits, is around five foot 11 and was wearing a navy Nike coat. The other two were thought to be around five foot seven, and had black wavy hair and dark curly hair respectively.

The incident took place at around 5.30pm on October 7 this year.

Pc Mary Fenton said: “I would like to reassure the community that these types of incidents are extremely rare and my team and I are working on all lines of enquiry to identify those responsible.”

Anyone that can assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6007/9Oct or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.