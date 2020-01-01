Driver who left cyclist with 'catastrophic' injuries in Camden Road hit and run convicted of dangerous driving

Angelo Kaminski. Archant

A hit and run driver who left a Kentish Town cyclist with "catastrophic" injuries he would later die of is facing jail.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Angelo Kaminski, 28, of no fixed address, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice during a trial at Wood Green Crown Court.

On the night of January 20, 2018 he drove a black Renault Megane through a red light in Camden Road and hit 37-year-old Abdul Hadi at the junction of Royal College Road.

Kaminski then drove off, abandoned the car in Kings Terrace before he and his family concocted a story the car had been stolen, which they reported to officers.

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile Mr Hadi, a husband and father, was taken to hospital with a skull fracture, a bleed on the brain and a fractured pelvis. He remained in a coma for 18 months but died in hospital on July 13 2019 - he never regained consciousness.

Kaminski's father, Grzegorz, 47, and his brother, Patryk, 21, both of Dudley, and his cousin Adrian Kaminski, 26, of Edmonton Green, were also found guilty of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

They will all be sentenced on Friday.

Det Insp Cheryl Frost, said: "Angelo Kaminski drove through a red light and struck Abdul Hadi, leaving him with catastrophic injuries.

"Instead of stopping and trying to help Mr Hadi, he thought only about himself, fleeing the scene and then, along with his family members, instigating attempts to cover his tracks.

"I would like to thank the Hadi family for all their support throughout the investigation into this tragic incident which has left them deprived of a loving husband and father."