Dominic Van Allen: Man jailed over firearm found in illegal Hampstead Heath underground camp on the run from prison

Dominic Van Allen, 46, was jailed for firearms offences after a home-made gun was found on the Heath. Picture: Met Police Archant

The man who built an illegal “hide” underneath Hampstead Heath and lived there for months before being jailed for possessing a firearm has gone AWOL from an open prison in West Sussex.

Dominic Van Allen's home-made gun. Picture: Met Police Dominic Van Allen's home-made gun. Picture: Met Police

Dominic Van Allen, 47, is now subject to a manhunt after absconding from Ford prison on October 15 at around 11.30am.

He is serving a five year sentence which was handed down on August 16 last year.

Van Allen’s makeshift camp on the Heath, and the weapon, was discovered by the Hampstead Heath Constabulary on November 11 2018.

Police described him as 5’10”, of medium build, with brown eyes and ginger cropped hair.

Van Allen has links to west and north London and the Met is helping Sussex Police with inquiries.

Anyone who sees him is advised not to approach him, but to dial 999 immediately, quoting Sussex serial number 983 of October 15.

If you know of Van Allen’s whereabouts, you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it to them online.