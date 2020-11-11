Murder investigation sees divers search Highgate No.1 Pond for Kilburn man who disappeared eight years ago

Robert Duff has not been seen since January 2013 when he failed to attend his daughter's 18th birthday. Picture: Met Police Archant

Divers will search the Highgate No.1 Pond to investigate the disappearance of a Kilburn man eight years ago.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dive teams have been deployed to the Hampstead Heath Ponds as part of a murder investigation following information that Robert Duff’s body could be concealed in the water.

Robert, 37 at the time of his disappearance, has not been seen since January 12 in 2013, when he failed to attend a family celebration for his daughter’s 18th birthday.

This was completely out of character and his relatives contacted the police. Officers attended his flat and forced entry but there was no sign of him.

After he had failed to return the following day, he was formally reported missing.

In 2018, information from a previous appeal led officers to launch a murder investigation.

Detective Inspector Tom Williams, from the Met’s specialist crime command, said: “My team remains committed to finding Robert and providing the answers that his family are so desperately longing for.

You may also want to watch:

“Following previous appeals, information was provided to my team that has led us to conduct a search of the No. 1 pond in Highgate. This work will continue over the coming weeks.

“Understandably, while this search is ongoing, this will be an incredibly distressing time for Robert’s family.

“I would ask anyone who has information about where Robert is, or what may have happened to him, to contact police.

“Not knowing what has happened to a loved one is a torment no family should endure; if you can help, please do the right thing and contact police and give Robert’s family the closure they deserve.”

In May 2018, two men aged 70 and 51, were arrested on suspicion of murder in Archway.

They were taken to a north London police station for questioning before being released under investigation.

Since Robert’s disappearance, officers have issued a number of appeals to find him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Met’s incident room on 0208 358 0200 or dial 101.

To remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.