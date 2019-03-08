Sheiku Adams: Three jailed for violent burglary which led to death of Dartmouth Park dad

Neil Allen, Stephanie Haughton and Jamie Cohen have been jailed for the burglary in Dartmouth Park which led to Sheiku Adams' death last year. Picture: Met Police Archant

Three people have been jailed for their parts in a burglary which led to the death of Sheiku Adams in Dartmouth Park last year.

Sheiku Adams died after falling from a third-floor window. Picture: Met Police Sheiku Adams died after falling from a third-floor window. Picture: Met Police

Neil Allen, 26, of Fordhouse Road in Wolverhampton was sentenced to 11-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to aggravated burglary.

Jamie Cohen, 34, of no fixed address and 35-year-old Stephanie Haughton of Leslie Road in Wolverhampton were both found guilty of burglary on Friday June 7 at the Old Bailey.

A jury found them not guilty of Sheiku's manslaughter. Speaking after the sentencing his wife Kerry said she was "disappointed" they weren't "held accountable for his death."

On Thursday October 25, a group of people kicked down the front door of the flat Sheiku shared with his wife and teenage daughter in Denyer House, Highgate Road. The group forced their way into his home, and Sheiku jumped from a third-floor window to escape.

The intruders went on to threaten both women, one of them was holding a kitchen knife.

The 48-year-old suffered multiple injuries as a result of the fall. He was taken to St Mary's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Afterwards the suspects left the scene in a car. The Metropolitan Police's investigation found they had travelled from Wolverhampton to London for the burglary, and returned to the West Midlands immediately after.

Allen, Cohen and Haughton were identified after an investigation by Scotland Yard's homocide and major crime command.

They were arrested and charged with manslaughter, aggravated burglary, and burglary in November.

In June, a jury found Cohen and Haughton guilty of burglary. Allen had already pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary on Tuesday April 29.

A fourth person, Nicola Green, 32, from Wolverhampton was charged but found not guilty.

All were found not guilty of his manslaughter.

Det Ins Vicky Tunstall said: "This was a terrifying incident for all the family and undoubtedly, caused Mr Adams to fear for his life and fall to his death, trying to escape.

"No family member should have to witness the death of their loved one, in such circumstances, and there can never be any justification or sufficient explanation for why these people forced their way into his flat that night. I would like to praise Mr Adams' wife, Kerry, and their daughter for their dignity throughout this investigation and trial."

His wife Kerry thanked the investigation team. She said: "I am grateful and appreciative of the witnesses who came forward and also to friends and family who supported us throughout."