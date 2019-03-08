Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Swain's Lane hit-and-run leaves cyclist in hospital as police try to find driver of black BMW

PUBLISHED: 13:24 22 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:33 22 April 2019

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

Archant

A hit-and-run BMW driver left a cyclist in hospital after a crash in Swain’s Lane yesterday evening.

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

The man's injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing, police said. It happened at the bottom of the hill, near the junction with Highgate Road.

Photographs from the scene after the victim was taken to hospital showed a mangled bike behind a police cordon.

The rider was hit by the driver of a black BMW at about 6.45pm on Easter Sunday, police said. The car did not stop and police were today making efforts to trace the person behind the wheel.

No one has been arrested.

At just under a kilometre, Swain's Lane is one of London's most famous climbs for cyclists as it contains very little traffic and boasts a punishing gradient. The corner where the crash took place last night is well used by riders heading towards the incline after cycling down Highgate West Hill.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number CAD 5769 of April 21.

Most Read

Maida Vale Easter attack: ‘Serious assault’ sees victim rushed to hospital

Police outside of Maida Vale underground station after a serious assault on Easter Sunday. Picture: Maida Vale Muse

Man arrested over delivery driver sex attacks in Archway, Crouch End, Hornsey and Stroud Green

Six women have been targeted by a delivery driver on a moped in the last seven weeks.

Swain’s Lane hit-and-run leaves cyclist in hospital as police try to find driver of black BMW

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Sign up to In Brief, the Ham & High’s newsletter that is delivered straight to your email

In Brief is the new and improved newsletter brought to you by the Ham & High.

Most Read

Maida Vale Easter attack: ‘Serious assault’ sees victim rushed to hospital

Police outside of Maida Vale underground station after a serious assault on Easter Sunday. Picture: Maida Vale Muse

Man arrested over delivery driver sex attacks in Archway, Crouch End, Hornsey and Stroud Green

Six women have been targeted by a delivery driver on a moped in the last seven weeks.

Swain’s Lane hit-and-run leaves cyclist in hospital as police try to find driver of black BMW

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Sign up to In Brief, the Ham & High’s newsletter that is delivered straight to your email

In Brief is the new and improved newsletter brought to you by the Ham & High.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

McCall hails big team effort from Saracens after beating Munster to reach Euro final

Saracens' Alex Goode is tackled by Munster's Mike Haley during the European Champions Cup semi final match at the Ricoh Arena, Coventry. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Cricket: Middlesex’s Eskinazi delighted with first century

Stevie Eskinazi of Middlesex (pic: Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Swain’s Lane hit-and-run leaves cyclist in hospital as police try to find driver of black BMW

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

Man arrested over delivery driver sex attacks in Archway, Crouch End, Hornsey and Stroud Green

Six women have been targeted by a delivery driver on a moped in the last seven weeks.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery: Shkodran Mustafi has been consistent this season

Arsenal manager Unai Emery gestures on the touchline (pic Bradley Collyer/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists