Swain's Lane hit-and-run leaves cyclist in hospital as police try to find driver of black BMW

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction. Archant

A hit-and-run BMW driver left a cyclist in hospital after a crash in Swain’s Lane yesterday evening.

The man's injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing, police said. It happened at the bottom of the hill, near the junction with Highgate Road.

Photographs from the scene after the victim was taken to hospital showed a mangled bike behind a police cordon.

The rider was hit by the driver of a black BMW at about 6.45pm on Easter Sunday, police said. The car did not stop and police were today making efforts to trace the person behind the wheel.

No one has been arrested.

At just under a kilometre, Swain's Lane is one of London's most famous climbs for cyclists as it contains very little traffic and boasts a punishing gradient. The corner where the crash took place last night is well used by riders heading towards the incline after cycling down Highgate West Hill.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number CAD 5769 of April 21.