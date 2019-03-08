Search

Crouch End stabbing: Teen found suffering from knife wound in Middle Lane

PUBLISHED: 08:54 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:00 24 June 2019

Middle Lane, Crouch End. Picture: Google

Middle Lane, Crouch End. Picture: Google

Archant

A teenager was stabbed in Middle Lane, Crouch End last night.

Police were called at 9.17pm, and along with the ambulance service, found the boy with a knife wound - thought to be to his abdomen near to the Monkey Nuts bar at the top of Middle Lane, where it meets Park Road.

He was later stable in hospital.

His next of kin have been informed, but no arrests yet made.

Enquiries continue.

Did you see the incident last night? Contact Sam on the newsdesk using 02074330120 or Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk

