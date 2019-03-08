Search

Crouch End stabbing: MP pens open letter calling for new Prime Minister to act on knife crime

PUBLISHED: 15:00 28 June 2019

The scene of a stabbing in Middle Lane, Crouch End. Picture: Helen Clarke

The scene of a stabbing in Middle Lane, Crouch End. Picture: Helen Clarke

Archant

After Sunday's stabbing of a young man in Crouch End, Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West has written an open letter calling on the two remaining candidates to be Prime Minister to take action to reduce knife crime.

Catherine West, MP for Hornsey and Wood Green. Picture: Chris McAndrew (Creative Commons licence CC BY 3.0)Catherine West, MP for Hornsey and Wood Green. Picture: Chris McAndrew (Creative Commons licence CC BY 3.0)

The MP has called for constituents to add their signatures to her letter, which she will send on the new PM's first day in office.

She said: "This month has seen yet more violent crime on our streets, with the shocking stabbing of a teenager in Crouch End.

"It's desperately sad to see this cycle of violence continue with so little action from the Government."

A teenager was stabbed in the abdomen after an altercation in Middle Lane, Crouch End shortly after 9pm.

It is thought an argument had spilled out from the Broadway down towards where the victim was found - outside of restaurant Matthew's Kitchen.

Catherine's full letter is available at catherinewest.org.uk/

