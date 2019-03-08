Crouch End moped crime: Teen charged after incident in Mayfield Road

A teenager faces a string of charges related to moped crime after being arrested following a incident in Crouch End on Tuesday.

The 17 year old - who was arrested in Mayfield Road - was charged yesterday with three motoring offences, including aggravated vehicle taking, along with handling stolen goods, possession of cannabis and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

The arrest came after a chase by car and on foot when police attempted to apprehend two men in Landrock Road.

The police response saw Ferme Park Road closed, leading to delays on the W3 bus.

A second suspect's whereabouts are unknown.

The man charged was remanded in custody to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court today.