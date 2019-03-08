Crouch End dog attack: Cartoonist Zoom Rockman devastated as family pet killed by 'out of control' pitbull

Rocky the Yorkshire Terrier belonging to the family of Crouch End cartoonist Zoom Rockman was killed by a 'pitbull-like dog'. Picture: Zoom Rockman Archant

Teenage Crouch End cartoonist Zoom Rockman is in mourning after a "pitbull-like dog" killed his family's terrier in Tottenham Lane yesterday.

Zoom's mum Kate was walking with the eight-year old female Yorkshire Terrier - called Rocky - in Crouch End at around 3.45 when she said she was stunned to see her eight year old pet in the jaws of an "absolutely wild" dog.

Kate told this newspaper: "I'm completely broken by it. That dog just went for her. I was just walking home - I saw three kids with a dog, and I didn't even think about it.

"Then suddenly this absolutely wild dog - and I usually have sympathy for dogs in this situation, but this one just seemed wild - it went for Rocky. The dog was so dangerous.

"I guess I fought it off with my own hands, it was terrifying."

A blurry image of the dog thought to have attacked Zoom Rockman's Yorkshire Terrier. Picture: supplied by Zoom Rockman A blurry image of the dog thought to have attacked Zoom Rockman's Yorkshire Terrier. Picture: supplied by Zoom Rockman

An ambulance was then called, Kate thinks because passers-by thought she had been stabbed.

"There was just so much blood," she said. "That dog was out of control."

Former Rokesly Primary School pupil Zoom, who became the youngest ever Private Eye cartoonist in added: "I got a call from my mum, she was screaming that something had happened to the dog. We're just absolutely devastated. She was like a sister to me, really."

Rocky was taken to Hills Vets, who operated on her but were unable to save the dog's life.

Kate said she worried for other pets while the large dog remained at large.

She said: "I know I'd be scared to walk another dog along here now. And at the end of the day it's a dog too, it could easily be a child.

"I don't blame the boys, they said it wasn't their dog, I want to make that clear."

The family reported the incident to the police, and Kate is concerned that the dog may still be on the loose.

Prominent figures including local MPs David Lammy and Catherine West have sent their condolences to the family, with the Rev'd Richard Coles also passing on messages of support.

Zoom designed Mr Lammy's Christmas card this year.

The police have confirmed they are aware of the incident. The police tweeted: "If anyone has any information please make contact with us, absolutely devastating for this family."

If you know the dog responsible or its owner, contact Haringey Police using CAD 4799 of June 4, call 101, or tweet @MPSHaringey.