Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus has seen crime fall, but police still targeting muggers on the Heath, says local inspector

PUBLISHED: 09:11 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:11 29 April 2020

Highgate, as seen from Hampstead Heath on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Picture: André Langlois

Highgate, as seen from Hampstead Heath on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Picture: André Langlois

Archant

Lockdown has seen crime fall in north London, but officers are still targeting muggers on the Heath and working hard to keep violent crime to a minimum.

Speaking to the Ham&High the day after a shooting in Gospel Oak, acting Inspector Dave Hodges explained lockdown had “clearly been an unusual time for all of us”.

Insp Hodges, who took over responsibility for half of the Camden’s neighbourhood policing officers last autumn when the borough was given extra resources after a brutal September week which saw three young people killed, said a huge amount of work had limited violent crime in the area since then.

He said: “We had three in a week then nothing much for months afterwards – that’s done off the back of lots of really focused police work.”

Monday night’s shooting aside, Insp Hodges said gang crime had also fallen during lockdown, but it clearly hadn’t disappeared.

He said: “There are definitely less people out and about, but we are still seeing your drug dealers and similar – if anything it’s a bit easier to spot them.”

Insp Hodges added that officers were aware of “a handful” of mugging incidents on the Heath, particularly in the area close to the Parliament Hill running track.

He added: “We have been made aware that a handful of incidents have occurred on the Heath. It was an issue last summer too – the sun comes out and and you get people out and about more and this happens.

“Local officers are aware of it and targeting the local area. There was an arrest yesterday. Many are obviously committed on bikes. This was a great arrest that shows we are still out doing our jobs.”

As for policing the lockdown, Insp Hodges, who felt the police had been treated unfairly by the media during the pandemic, added that the public was, by and large, dealing with the restrictions well. “These are clearly unusual times for all of us. The vast majority of people have been dealing with it incredibly well,” he said.

“There’s been a lot of press on people doing what they shouldn’t be, but most people are sticking to the rules. Crime has generally dropped and it’s the same here, but we’re still going about our business as usual, as much as we can.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Toff’s in Muswell Hill vandalised as flowers lie outside for late owner George Georgiou

Toff's now boarded up following the attempted break-in. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

Queens Crescent shooting: Police appeal after man in 30s shot close to community centre

Police investigate a shooting in Queens Crescent. Picture: Barnaby Nerberka

‘Muswell Hill will never be the same’: Tributes for Toff’s owner George Georgiou - ‘one of our own’

George Georgiou, 62. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

In memory of George Georgiou: A list of tributes for Toff’s owner

George Georgiou, 62, and flowers laid for the Toff's owner outside his fish and chip restaurant. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

‘The community keeps us afloat’: Kentish Town pub invokes Blitz spirit to survive lockdown

Rose & Crown co-owner Ben Caudell (left) and the pub pre-lockdown. Picture: Rose & Crown

Most Read

Toff’s in Muswell Hill vandalised as flowers lie outside for late owner George Georgiou

Toff's now boarded up following the attempted break-in. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

Queens Crescent shooting: Police appeal after man in 30s shot close to community centre

Police investigate a shooting in Queens Crescent. Picture: Barnaby Nerberka

‘Muswell Hill will never be the same’: Tributes for Toff’s owner George Georgiou - ‘one of our own’

George Georgiou, 62. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

In memory of George Georgiou: A list of tributes for Toff’s owner

George Georgiou, 62, and flowers laid for the Toff's owner outside his fish and chip restaurant. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

‘The community keeps us afloat’: Kentish Town pub invokes Blitz spirit to survive lockdown

Rose & Crown co-owner Ben Caudell (left) and the pub pre-lockdown. Picture: Rose & Crown

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Coronavirus: The Hundred set to be ‘formally delayed’

The Grace Gates entrance to Lord's Cricket Ground

Coronavirus has seen crime fall, but police still targeting muggers on the Heath, says local inspector

Highgate, as seen from Hampstead Heath on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Picture: André Langlois

Coronavirus: Jewish Women’s Aid warns of spike in domestic violence during lockdown

Domestic abuse has increased since lockdown with people more confined to their homes. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Coronavirus: England Hockey confirm season conclusion

Fans gather before the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre

Coronavirus: FIFA medical chief warns against football return

A general view of a FIFA flag
Drive 24