Cocaine, gun, ammunition and £25,000 cash seized from Hornsey flat as two men charged

The .32 calibre pistol recovered from the property in Hornsey High Street. Picture: National Crime Agency National Crime Agency

Two men have been charged after a gun, three kilograms of cocaine and £25,000 in cash was found in a Hornsey flat.

On May 7 officers raided a property in Hornsey High Street where the gun - a .32 calibre pistol - and the drugs were stashed behind the toilet and inside kitchen cupboards and a wardrobe.

Led by the National Crime Agency and Metropolitan Police Organised Crime Partnership, the raid also recovered 24 rounds of ammunition and a notebook believed to be a ledger for drug dealing.

Arben Sulka, 30, was arrested after attempting to jump off the first floor balcony and was later charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Elton Osmenaj, 32, who also lives in the Hornsey flat, was arrested at a property in Hampstead Lane on May 8.

He was charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Both men will attend Wood Green Crown Court on June 11.