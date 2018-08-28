Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Musician reunited with stolen violin after burglar tries to flog it in Paris

PUBLISHED: 08:51 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:53 20 December 2018

Daniel Chandler with his reclaimed violin. Picture: Daniel Chandler

Daniel Chandler with his reclaimed violin. Picture: Daniel Chandler

Free to use

Daniel Chandler’s beloved violin is home for Christmas – a year after thieves took the instrument during a raid on his Hampstead home.

Daniel Chandler with his reclaimed violin. Picture: Daniel ChandlerDaniel Chandler with his reclaimed violin. Picture: Daniel Chandler

He had to travel afar (so to speak) to retrieve it, mind you. A dealer had tried to flog it to a music shop in Paris, but police were called just in time to pluck the strings from his grasp and arrest him.

The violin had been given to him in 2003 when he was attending classes at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. Just over a decade earlier, he had appeared in the Ham&High as a six-year-old, busking as part of a music group to raise money for children in Croatia and Bosnia.

Daniel admitted he had given up hope. The once-daily trawl of sites where somebody might be trying to sell his violin had dwindled.

“I didn’t think I was going to get it back,” said the 32-year-old. “I’d been thinking about it recently and had accepted that it wasn’t coming back.”

Daniel Chandler appeared in the Ham&High aged 6 as a young violin player (right)Daniel Chandler appeared in the Ham&High aged 6 as a young violin player (right)

That all changed when he got an email out of the blue from Sandrine Raffin who has a shop in the heart of Paris’ luthier quarter.

She told Daniel a man had been into her shop, in Rue de Rome, and tried to sell a violin. She realised something was amiss, and went to check its details online to see if it had been stolen.

By the time she had found its listing on a website for stolen instruments, the man had gone. She texted other violin shop owners in the hope the crook might try again.

Sure enough, he tried to flog the instrument in another shop, Pierre Barthel. A staff member told the man he knew the violin was stolen, and called the police. The rogue trader was then arrested.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Daniel. “I nearly deleted the email, because I thought I was never going to get it back it was spam. Sandrine said it was the second time in 30 years that this had happened, so it’s quite unusual.”

Daniel and his boyfriend then visited Paris for a long weekend to reclaim his violin, almost a year after it was first taken from his flat. “It’s amazing, and it was just really unbelievable,” he said. “I was quite excited when I saw it again for the first time.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kentish Town hit and run: Alistair McWilliams jailed for fatal crash AND burglary of TV magician Dynamo

Alistair McWilliams. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Belsize Park charity man eats nothing but mince pies for an entire month...and LOSES 11lb

Padraid 'Pod' Howard at the start of his mince pie eating journey. Picture: Pod Howard

Whittington to pay £224,000 for woman’s surrogacy in US after repeatedly failing to spot she had cervical cancer

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Minicab driver who suffered heart attack in King’s Cross embraces hero who saved his life

This is the moment Harvey Martin shock hands with Gallal Sleiman, who pulled his slumped body through a car window and performed CPR to 'save his life' in Euston Road. Picture: Jonathan Martin

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Most Read

Busy Weston bridge in danger of collapsing

Winterstoke Road over the bridge and near the new roundabout. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Elderly couple rescued after car fell down embankment

Elderly couple rescued after car leaves Bridgwater Road down grass verge. Picture: Avon Fire and Rescue Service

Film crews appear in Weston-super-Mare

Film crews in Locking Road Car Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford

‘Airport expansion to hinder carbon reduction efforts’

Bristol Airport wants to cater for 20 million passengers in future. Picture: BBC LDRS

Roadworks begin on A370

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Chisora ready for second shot at Whyte

Finchley heavyweight Dereck Chisora (pic: Steven Paston/PA)

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil: Doubts surface about his future in North London as January transfer window looms

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil on the bench at the Emirates Stadium during a Europa League match (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Miedema signs long-term extension with Arsenal Women

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema and Manchester City Women's Steph Houghton battle for the ball (pic Nigel French/PA)

Hendon aim to end losing run against Frome

Hendon's goalscorer Matty Harriott tries to win the ball (pic DBeechPhotography)

Hampstead sparkle in the gloom to down leaders Belsize Park

The latest rugby news from the local scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists