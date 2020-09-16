Search

Advanced search

Charges dropped against men accused of crude remarks outside Arsenal footballer Mesut Ozil’s Highgate home

PUBLISHED: 17:10 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:18 16 September 2020

Charges of allegedly intimidating a security guard outside the house of Arsenal footballer and World Cup winner Mesut Ozil were dropped. Picture: John Walton/PA

Charges of allegedly intimidating a security guard outside the house of Arsenal footballer and World Cup winner Mesut Ozil were dropped. Picture: John Walton/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Two men arrested for allegedly making crude remarks about the mother of Arsenal footballer Mesut Ozil and threatening security guards outside the star’s Highgate home have had the charges dismissed.

Ferhat Ercun (left) and Salaman Ekinci (right) outside Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court. Picture: PAFerhat Ercun (left) and Salaman Ekinci (right) outside Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court. Picture: PA

Ferhat Ercun and Salaman Ekinci, both 28, were charged with behaving in a threatening or abusive manner outside the multimillion-pound north London property in August last year.

The incident took place on August 8 2019 after the two men had met to walk to Hampstead Heath, passing the German midfielder’s home in Sheldon Avenue several times.

The guards claimed Mr Ercun had sworn in Turkish, made derogatory remarks about their mothers and the mother of Mr Ozil, and threatened to kill them.

Mr Ercun and Mr Ekinci denied the exchange had taken place and said they had been chased and “viciously attacked” by the guards.

Giving evidence on Tuesday, Mr Ercun said that on the second occasion he had been frightened by the guards’ behaviour and told his friend to run.

He said Mr Ekinci had fallen to the floor and that when he went to help he had been hit with a baseball bat, though this was not proven.

You may also want to watch:

“I got struck across my left temple with a baseball bat. My first instinct was to cover my head.

“I got battered up my left arm and he swung the bat on to my ribs. If I’d stayed there, I would have got beaten up worse.”

The court previously heard evidence from Kemil Sezer, one of the guards, who said that the security staff did not carry baseball bats for their job.

Mr Ekinci was acquitted at a hearing on August 12 this year and gave evidence on behalf of Mr Ercun on Tuesday.

“I didn’t know (the guards), they didn’t know us,” he said.

“It almost felt like a dream, I couldn’t believe it was happening.

“We’ve been put out in the media like we’re criminals, we’re not. I’ve never been in trouble with the police in my life.”

District Judge Alison Rose said there was little evidence to suggest the guards had been specific targets of any threatening or abusive behaviour and dismissed the charges against Mr Ercun.

Mr Ozil, 31, who helped Germany win the 2014 World Cup, was not present at the hearing.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

£20k reward offered for information about the disappearance of Lana Purcell

John Purcell, 61, and Megan Purcell, 15, the father and daughter of Lana Purcell, at the launch of a fresh appeal and a £20,000 reward for information. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

Regent’s Park dog attack: Elderly couple ‘nervous leaving the house’ after ‘racially-aggravated assault’

Regent's Park

Crouch End estate agent ‘celebrating’ rising Muswell Hill rents during pandemic apologises

Reliable Homes took down the original video and its follow-up apology after a strong backlash. Picture: Google Maps

Opponent’s antisemitic comments leave Belsize councillor in line to be Lib Dem mayoral candidate

Cllr Luisa Porritt. Picture: Emilie Gomez

Woman tells of racist attack in Hampstead

Elm Row, where the alleged attack took place. Picture: Google Maps

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

£20k reward offered for information about the disappearance of Lana Purcell

John Purcell, 61, and Megan Purcell, 15, the father and daughter of Lana Purcell, at the launch of a fresh appeal and a £20,000 reward for information. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

Regent’s Park dog attack: Elderly couple ‘nervous leaving the house’ after ‘racially-aggravated assault’

Regent's Park

Crouch End estate agent ‘celebrating’ rising Muswell Hill rents during pandemic apologises

Reliable Homes took down the original video and its follow-up apology after a strong backlash. Picture: Google Maps

Opponent’s antisemitic comments leave Belsize councillor in line to be Lib Dem mayoral candidate

Cllr Luisa Porritt. Picture: Emilie Gomez

Woman tells of racist attack in Hampstead

Elm Row, where the alleged attack took place. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Middlesex seal narrow victory over Kent

Middlesex's Tom Helm during day two of The Bob Willis Trophy match at Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett.

Brondesbury captain Overy praises bowlers as they finish season in style

Brondesbury bowler Nayan Doshi picked up four wickets (Pic: Brondesbury CC)

Former Arsenal legend Alex Scott believes the WSL is the best league in the world

(L-R) Arsenal's Alex Scott, Emma Mitchell, Danielle Carter, Jordan Nobbs, Fara Williams and Josephine Henning celebrate with the trophy after winning the SSE Women's FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, London.

Hendon boss Allinson proud to win London Senior Cup ahead of new league season

Hendon FC celebrate their London Senior Cup victory

Jose Mourinho refuses to comment as Gareth Bale linked to Tottenham return

File photo dated 12-08-2014 of Real Madrid's Gareth Bale.