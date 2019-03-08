Chalk Farm double stabbing: Police appeal for witnesses while one victim in 'life-threatening' condition

A police cordon at Constable House where two men were stabbed. Picture: Supplied Archant

Police are appealing for information after a double stabbing in Chalk Farm on Friday evening.

Two men, both in their early 20s, were found with stab injuries after officers were called to Constable House on Adelaide Road shortly after 7pm.

The first victim is in a "life-threatening" condition in hospital, while the second - who was found nearby with a single stab wound - is also in hospital but his life is not thought to be in danger.

Detectives have now appealed for information and witnesses to what happened.

On Monday evening a crime scene remained in place, but no arrests have been made. Police enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at the Central North Command Unit via 101 quoting reference CAD 6871/20Sep.

Members of the public are also encouraged to pass on information anonymously by contacting independent charity Crimestoppers using 0800 555111 or by visiting the Fearless.org website.