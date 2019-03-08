Chalk Farm stabbing victim still fighting for life in hospital five days later

A police cordon at Constable House where two men were stabbed. Picture: Supplied Archant

One of the victims of a double stabbing in Chalk Farm on Friday night remains in a life-threatening condition in hospital.

Police were called to Constable House in Adelaide Road shortly after 7pm on Friday, where they found one man who had suffered multiple stab injuries.

As this newspaper went to press, his life was still in danger.

The second man was found with a single stab wound in the vicinity of Constable House shortly afterwards, but his injury is not thought to be life threatening.

Detectives have now appealed for information and witnesses to what happened.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at the Central North Command Unit via 101 quoting reference CAD 6871/20Sep. Members of the public are also encouraged to pass on information anonymously by contacting independent charity Crimestoppers using 0800 555111 or by visiting the Fearless.org website.