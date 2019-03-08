Search

Gospel Oak man jailed over ‘ferocious’ sledgehammer attack on police officer

PUBLISHED: 18:16 12 April 2019

Cayle Lynch was jailed for seven years. Picture: Met Police

Cayle Lynch was jailed for seven years. Picture: Met Police

A Gospel Oak man has been jailed for seven years for a “ferocious” sledgehammer attack on a police officer.

The judge ordered the sledgehammer be destroyed. Picture: CPSThe judge ordered the sledgehammer be destroyed. Picture: CPS

Cayle Lynch, 25, turned on a police officer who was attending a domestic violence call-out in Sunningfields Road, Hendon, on August 10 last year.

Two police officers arrived and tried to reason with Lynch, but he rushed at one of them with a sledgehammer, knocking her to the ground – where he continued hitting her with the sledgehammer before running away.

Lynch pleaded guilty to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm on the first day of his trial in February. He was sentenced at Harrow Crown Court today.

Kerry McNulty, from the CPS, said: “This was an unprovoked attack on a police officer who was simply doing her job.

“The prosecution case involved strong evidence, including the officer’s body worn footage, which clearly captured the attack in its full ferocity.”

The police officer in question suffered injuries to her arm and was taken to hospital but has since made a recovery.

Camden EU national has 'no right to reside' as Universal Credit claim rejected despite 20 years in borough

Adam Zelik. Picture: Polly Hancock

Police investigate two attempted child abductions in Tufnell Park and South Hampstead

Belsize Road. Picture: Google Maps

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a 'circus'

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Finchley Road crash: Police appeal for witnesses to fatal collision

Finchley Road is closed in both directions after a man was killed when he was hit by a lorry. Picture: MPS Camden

Raise money for charity and enjoy London sights and parks

The charity event will take you through some of the best parks in London

