Gospel Oak man jailed over ‘ferocious’ sledgehammer attack on police officer

Cayle Lynch was jailed for seven years. Picture: Met Police Archant

A Gospel Oak man has been jailed for seven years for a “ferocious” sledgehammer attack on a police officer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The judge ordered the sledgehammer be destroyed. Picture: CPS The judge ordered the sledgehammer be destroyed. Picture: CPS

Cayle Lynch, 25, turned on a police officer who was attending a domestic violence call-out in Sunningfields Road, Hendon, on August 10 last year.

Two police officers arrived and tried to reason with Lynch, but he rushed at one of them with a sledgehammer, knocking her to the ground – where he continued hitting her with the sledgehammer before running away.

Lynch pleaded guilty to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm on the first day of his trial in February. He was sentenced at Harrow Crown Court today.

Kerry McNulty, from the CPS, said: “This was an unprovoked attack on a police officer who was simply doing her job.

“The prosecution case involved strong evidence, including the officer’s body worn footage, which clearly captured the attack in its full ferocity.”

The police officer in question suffered injuries to her arm and was taken to hospital but has since made a recovery.