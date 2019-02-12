Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Highgate fatal fire: Police name victim of Highgate Mental Health Centre killing

PUBLISHED: 15:25 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:27 12 February 2019

Highgate Mental Health Centre on Monday morning following the fatal fire. Picture: Sam Volpe

Highgate Mental Health Centre on Monday morning following the fatal fire. Picture: Sam Volpe

Archant

Police have named the victim of the fire at the Highgate Mental Health Centre as 46-year-old Carl Thorpe, of Dartmouth Park Hill.

He died after the blaze at the centre in Dartmouth Park Hill on February 3.

A post-mortem was held at the Whittington Hospital on February 5, but a cause of death is still yet to be confirmed.

Jordan Bramble, 21, of Dartmouth Park Hill, appeared in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on February 5. He has been charged with murder.

Bramble will appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday April 25.

A 30-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cyclist killed in West Hampstead after ‘colliding with wall’

Alice House in West End Lane, West Hampstead. Picture: Google Maps

Teenager seriously injured after falling from Archway Bridge

The Archway bridge. Picture: Rocker_44/Flickr/CC BY 2.0

Café Hampstead: Banned director interviewing staff for troubled restaurant as ex-employee wins £10k at tribunal

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

New ‘romantic inspired’ Valentine’s postbox for Hampstead in honour of John Keats

Actors from Keats House Museum are pictured at the unveiling of a

Haringey ReSisters: Protest against ‘anti-transgender’ Hornsey Rise meeting that was barred from Crouch End school

Venice Allan, Posie Parker and Dr Julia Long in New York City. Picture: Venice Allan

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

Police shut Yaxham Road at the junction with Cutthroat Lane after a motorcyclist had a medical episode while riding. Pic: Archant.

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Europa League: Arsenal boss Unai Emery and Petr Cech speak ahead of BATE Borisov clash

Arsenal manager Unai Emery ahead of the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. PA

Arsenal boss Unai Emery: Our target is to play in the Champions League

Arsenal manager Unai Emery gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield.

Arsenal fan column: All Guns Blazing – Why do Juventus have a chokehold over the Gunners in transfer dealings?

Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal crosses during the Europa League match at the Emirates Stadium. Picture by Martyn Haworth. 07463250714 08/11/2018

Spurs U23s v Arsenal U23s at Stevenage on Friday: Ticket information

Freddie Ljungberg of Arsenal on the touchline during AFC Hornchurch vs Arsenal Under-23, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st July 2018

Arsenal academy striker Folarin Balogun signs first professional contract with the Gunners

Fol Balogun has signed his first professional contact with Arsenal. CREDIT ARSENAL FC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists