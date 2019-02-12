Highgate fatal fire: Police name victim of Highgate Mental Health Centre killing

Highgate Mental Health Centre on Monday morning following the fatal fire. Picture: Sam Volpe Archant

Police have named the victim of the fire at the Highgate Mental Health Centre as 46-year-old Carl Thorpe, of Dartmouth Park Hill.

He died after the blaze at the centre in Dartmouth Park Hill on February 3.

A post-mortem was held at the Whittington Hospital on February 5, but a cause of death is still yet to be confirmed.

Jordan Bramble, 21, of Dartmouth Park Hill, appeared in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on February 5. He has been charged with murder.

Bramble will appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday April 25.

A 30-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.